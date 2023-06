Best Of The Best Vibrators: Your One-Stop Shop For Battery-Operated Bliss

Vibrators are versatile tools in our self-love routines — but we've burned through a lot of duds in our time. With the sex toy industry booming with seemingly endless products for infinite types of stimulation, it can be hard to figure out which are actually the best vibrators out there. That's why we've combed through all the shopping team's vibrator round-ups and reviews to help you sort through quickly. In need of the best clitoral stimulator, according to a sex therapist ? We have that. Maybe you want to know what all the fuss is about the most recent TikTok viral vibrator? We have firsthand reviews on everything from wearable sex toy jewelry to a tool-shaped vibe called the Love Hamma . Need a budget vibrator on your doorstep tomorrow? Let us point you toward the best Amazon vibrators on sale No matter what your orgasmic needs are, it's abundantly clear that R29's shopping team has got you covered. Below, check out our quick links to all the best of the best vibrators you could possibly need (in every single possible category under the sun). Then keep reading for an explainer on our top-shopped best vibrators to learn more about how they function, and which ones live up to their buzz. Consider this your master list in all things vibrators — happy orgasming!