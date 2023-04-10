I Tried Lelo’s “Clitorally Mindblowing” Vibrator & It Blew Away My Expectations

It's no secret that Lelo's advanced sex tech is at the forefront of the pleasure-distributing industry. In fact, its cutting-edge vibrators have garnered what some might call a cult following of dedicated fans and reviewers, each one more enthused than the last and ready to convert anyone to their toy of choice. None have received quite as much acclaim as Lelo's clitoral vibrator, the Sona 2 Cruise, though. Despite its over $100 pricetag, the Sona remains in R29 top-shopped products nearly every week and even earned a spot in our 2022 MVP Awards because of it. It's no wonder: With almost 3,000 5-star reviews to its name, Sona has a host of extremely pleased customers claiming that it gave them the "most insane orgasm of [their] life" and that it's the "best clitoral vibrator" on the market. I don't know about you, but I don't tend to believe anything with that much hype (I've been burned before!). But with even my own team members saying it was their go-to sex toy, I knew I needed to try it out for myself, just to see if it lived up to its "clitorally mindblowing" product description.
“
The Rolls Royce of sex toys.
lelo reviewer
”
Immediately upon receiving the Sona 2 Cruise, I could see why fans referred to it as "the Rolls Royce of sex toys." This thing looks classy. It comes in three typical colorways (purple, black, and hot pink), but the curved back is plated in shiny silver or gold, making it appear as luxe as its price tag suggests. But that's not where its fancy features stop, of course — despite looking like a typical suction vibrator, the Sona is anything but. Using Lelo's patented Sensonic Technology, the toy uses sonic waves (hence the name) that penetrate deeper into the internal structure of the clitoris, promising a pleasurable sensation unlike any other.
Lelo says this is "ideal for those looking to experience bigger, longer, and more intense orgasms." Which sounds pretty lofty. Who isn't looking for that from their vibrator, am I right? Its product description also claims the ability to dole out multiple orgasms, which only one toy has been able to do for me (shout out to Tracy's Dog OG!), so my skepticism level was high. But I went in with an open heart (and open vagina), ready to be convinced. And whew, let me tell you...it was a ride.
“
I continuously felt pleasure for an hour without getting numb...I didn't think my body was capable of feeling that (or squirting either tbh, I am relearning myself after this experience).
lelo reviewer
”
Though Sona 2 Cruise is fast-charging and has a long-lasting play time (of up to 2 hours!), you won't need longer than about 10 minutes. And I'm being generous. After a glass (or two) of wine, I decided to finally try out the Sona, which had been fully charged earlier in the afternoon. Lelo recommends pairing your toy with a dab of lube for the best feeling possible, but my stash had been relocated from my nightstand, and I was too impatient to get started, so I opted to go without.
I'm almost glad I didn't (I can't imagine how strongly you'd feel the vibrations with lube added). The Sona 2 Cruise promises a unique vibration unlike any other, and I should have believed them. Despite being a seasoned sex toy professional, the sensation actually managed to surprise me. The Sensonic Technology was a completely new feeling that had me writhing within seconds. Yes, seconds. In fact, even on the lowest of its 12 intensities, the vibration was slightly too strong around my clitoris, so I moved to the side and was surprised to feel that it barely changed the pressure. That's because while most vibrations just buzz around the surface of your clit, Lelo's technology really does stimulate deeper for more intense pleasure. It's also because of Sona's Cruise technology, which keeps the vibration steady, even if you let up on pressure against your body — an extremely fun feature I will definitely have fun playing around with in the future.
“
There are times when you realize you don't know you're missing something until you have it.
lelo reviewer
”
The new sensation allowed me to play with different angles and toy placement that I hadn't considered before, and I found myself loving the way I could move the mouth of the toy around without diminishing my pleasure. Most suction vibrators need to seal themselves around your clit to keep the stimulation going, but the Sona was so powerful that no sealing was necessary. In fact, moving it around and exploring the different parts of my clit felt, well...mind-blowing.
My favorite part of the experience, though? After I slowly edged my way into my most intense (and perhaps longest!) orgasm ever, I was able to keep going and try for a second. After orgasming with most toys, my clit is too overstimulated to try and keep going, but because of the deeper orgasm, my stimulation just felt incredible instead of painful. The result of pushing through my twitching legs was a grand finale second orgasm that was so powerful I'm pretty sure I pulled my hamstring from it. Had I not had an awkwardly uncomfortable muscle cramp, though, I might have tried for a third. That's how intense and amazing my orgasm was. I didn't black out from pleasure a la my Tracy's Dog fav, but I experienced something just as good -- a slow-building and never-ending stream of pleasure that never dropped in intensity and never combusted to the point of discomfort. Unlike other orgasms, which leave you with an eruption of volcanic pleasure, this kind of stimulation was powerful but steady, more like floating in a pit of hot lava. I didn't know that I needed gentle sonic waves instead of conventional vibrations, but as one reviewer stated, "There are times when you realize you don't know you're missing something until you have it," and that's exactly how I feel about my experience with the Sona 2 Cruise. In fact, it might become my new go-to toy.
I'm loathe to admit when I am wrong, but — I can do it. So, I'll tell you without a doubt: the hype is real. This "clitorally mindblowing" toy actually blew my mind when it came to learning about the intensity of pleasure I could push myself to, and it is definitely your best bet when it comes to clitoral stimulation.
“
I will never call my ex again.
lelo reviewer
”
