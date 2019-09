21 Steamy Erotic Stories Written By Women — & Why They’re Important

Women writers come to the world of erotica for different reasons: some as a business opportunity, some to safely explore sexual fantasies they can’t share in their real lives, and some simply to create hot stories that will arouse readers. While I’m firmly of the mindset that fiction is just that, fiction, and can’t be used to divine real-life trends in sexuality, I do think it’s a positive for women that erotic fiction has become more mainstream. Not having erotica tucked away into some dark corner sends the message that it’s okay to think about sex, to think about what turns you on . Erotica gives us permission, in case we didn’t have it already, to acknowledge ourselves as sexual , and sexy, beings, whose desires may be far more complicated than we’re often led to believe.