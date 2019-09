I Am A Barista By Day & A BDSM Teacher By Night

"There is no sex involved, it's just all play," Afrika explains about the dungeons. The fact that BDSM doesn't always involve sex — which Afrika defines as touching genitals — is only the first stereotype she breaks. She also shatters the idea that the BDSM community doesn't really care about consent, given that the whole point is intentionally inflicting pain. In reality, people who practice BDSM are often way more skilled at asking for consent throughout an intimate experience than are people who don't have kinky sex . "[BDSM is] a very consensual community. It's an understanding, non-judgmental community," Afrika says. " Gender and sexuality is not a big, important issue there. It's all about how you treat the person, and your consenting and negotiating of the scene that you're going to partake in."