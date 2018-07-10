Have you ever thought about tying your partner up with rope? Or being tied up yourself? It's a kink that more people than you'd probably think are interested in trying. But as intriguing as the thought of bondage is, it can also be pretty scary.
There are so many questions when you first start out. What kind of rope do you get? What body parts are okay to tie up? Is it possible to seriously hurt your partner (or get hurt yourself)? How do you tell your partner what you do and don't want to try? And what happens if you do it wrong?
Ahead, we talked with Yin Q, a dominatrix and writer/producer of BDSM webseries Mercy Mistress, to answer some of those questions. Read on for tips about consent, safety, rope types, and safe words.