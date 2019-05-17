Skip navigation!
Sex
Best Apps
Best Apps For One-Night Stands
by
Christina Bonnington
Because sex ed shouldn't end with high school.
Sex & Relationships
Sex Toys
Winter Is
Coming
: Sex Toys For All You Game Of Thrones Fans
Erika W. Smith
May 17, 2019
Fashion
Treat Yourself With These Plus-Size Lingerie Looks
Liz Black
May 17, 2019
Sex Toys
These Remote Control Sex Toys Let Your Partner Control Your Orgasm
Erika W. Smith
May 16, 2019
Video
This Haunting Portrayal Of Abortion Is Just A Glimpse Of What’s T...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed House Bill 314 into law Wednesday, making performing abortions at any stage of a woman’s pregnancy a felony in the state.
by
Rachel Selvin
Wellness
Lamar Odom Opens Up About His Sex Addiction And Sleeping With 2,0...
Lamar Odom is further opening up about his struggle with addiction in his new memoir. In an excerpt released to People, the NBA legend admitted: “I am a
by
Molly Longman
Sex
Double Standards & Discrimination: How This Sex Toy Won Back A Hu...
“This double standard makes it clear that women's sexuality is not worthy of innovation,” reads an open letter written by Lora Haddock, the founder
by
Sarah Midkiff
Sex Tips
Why Sex Sounds — Think
“Ohhhh!”
— Actually Make Sex Better
Whether from porn, an R-rated movie, or some real-life experience, we all know what moaning during sex sounds like. But why is that sound such a turn-on?
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex
Your Funniest, Bloodiest Period Sex Stories
We’re constantly told that periods shouldn’t stop us from getting on with our everyday lives. Aside from the widespread misinformation surrounding
by
RACHEL ENGLAND
Wellness
New Bachelorette Contestant Has Created 114 Kids Through Sperm Do...
The new Bachelorette contestants have been announced! And along with a Belieber, a globally-ranked Guitar Hero champion, and a self-proclaimed “admirer
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex Toys
Give Your Partner A Sexy Gift For Mother's Day
This Mother’s Day, why not skip the heart-shaped necklace and give your partner a new vibrator instead? While many new moms experience a drop in their
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex
7 Sex Positions Perfect For Deep Penetration
Not everyone likes penetration during sex — but some people really love it, especially if it’s deep. Deep penetration positions, whether vaginal or
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex Toys
Kegel Balls: Your Secret To A More Intense Orgasm
Kegel balls, also called Ben Wa balls, saw a spike in sales thanks to Fifty Shades of Gray. But Christian Grey didn’t exactly provide an instruction
by
Erika W. Smith
US News
A High School Paper Profiled A Student Sex Worker — & Sparked A F...
A high school English teacher and newspaper adviser is teaching her students about the importance of free speech with a prime, real-life example. Kathi
by
Joyce Chen
Wellness
If Your Vulva Is Swollen After Sex, This Might Be Why
From a painful cervix to a broken penis, sex injuries are all too real. Today, let’s chat about one of the more minor conditions: a swollen vulva. This
by
Erika W. Smith
Spirit
Mercury Is Entering Taurus, So Open Your DMs
Mercury enters Taurus on Monday, May 6 — and it’s time to prepare your DMs. In astrology, Mercury rules communication, which is why Mercury retrograde
by
Erika W. Smith
Diet & Nutrition
How Important Is Diet When Treating Endometriosis?
Perhaps one of the most frustrating things about having endometriosis — besides the debilitating cramps and long periods — is knowing that there's no
by
Cory Stieg
Guide To Great Sleep
7 Reasons Why You Should Be Sleeping Naked
There are a lot of obvious pros to sleeping naked — beginning with saving money on pajamas. If you love sleeping naked, you’re not alone: one 2018
by
Erika W. Smith
Relationships
How
Jane The Virgin
Reimagined On-Screen Sex For Women
In 2014, when Jane the Virgin first premiered on the CW, it didn’t sound like a promising pitch: a show surrounding the virginity of a Catholic
by
Jaclyn Friedman
Sex
Sex Without Penetration Can Be Incredible — Try It
Too often, when we think of sex, we think of penetration. But sex doesn’t have to include penetration — plenty of people prefer sex without it! And
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex
What You Can Do About Pain During Anal Sex
It’s no secret that anal sex is becoming more and more popular — and for good reason. If done right, anal sex can be can great way to stimulate a
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex School
Why You Shouldn’t Freak Out About The Coachella Herpes Outbreaks
According to a much-tweeted-about report, herpes diagnoses increased during Coachella this year. Online herpes diagnosis and treatment website HerpAlert
by
Erika W. Smith
Paid Content
39 Gifts For The New Mom In Your Life — That Are NOT For Her Baby
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home
by
Amelia Edelman
Sex School
When Is It Safe To Have Sex While Sick?
If your spring cold seems to be lasting for-ever, you might be wondering… is it safe to have sex while sick? There are plenty of illnesses that leave
by
Erika W. Smith
Mothership
What You Need To Know About Postpartum Masturbation
Giving birth is an intense and painful experience… but new parents are masturbating sooner than some might expect. One 2013 study found that 40% of cis
by
Erika W. Smith
Pop Culture
15 Minutes With A Tipsy Lizzo & Busy Philipps Is Late Night Perfe...
I've been in the market for a new celebrity friendship to covet, and thankfully Busy Philipps and Lizzo hung out and gave me exactly what I needed. The
by
Morgan Baila
Sex Toys
Roomies Sharing Vibrators Is Apparently A Trend Now
If three makes a trend, then we might have a friends-sharing-vibrators trend going on right now — at least on TV. In one scene in the new Netflix movie
by
Erika W. Smith
TV Shows
Did Maisie Williams Use A Body Double For Her First Sex Scene?
We've watched Maisie Williams grow up on screen these past ten years through Game Of Thrones, but there was perhaps no bigger reminder of how much time
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Date Ideas
Is There A Science To Attraction? I Smelled A Stranger To Find Out
I removed my glasses, placed an eye mask over my eyes, turned to my right, leaned in... and sniffed the wrist of the woman sitting next to me. Though
by
Erika W. Smith
Movies
The Perfect Date
Shows Just How Badly Rom-Coms Still Tre...
Warning: The Perfect Date spoilers ahead. Romantic comedies are full of tropes. It’s part of why we love them. There’s comfort in knowing there will
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Sex
Do Cannabis-Infused Lubes Actually Work? We Tested Them To Find Out
Right now, it seems like cannabis-infused products are everywhere. You can buy cannabis-infused face masks, lattes, gummies, bath bombs... the list goes
by
Erika W. Smith
