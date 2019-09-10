Skip navigation!
Unbothered
Best of Netflix
Meet Tall Girl Director Nzingha Stewart
by
Elena Nicolaou
A community celebrating Black voices, Black art, and Black women.
Celebrity Beauty
The One Thing Keke Palmer Didn’t Hide In
Hustlers
by
aimee simeon
Fashion
Victoria’s Secret Is Dead — & Savage x Fenty Killed It
by
Channing Hargrove
Hair
The Best Natural Hair Moments From New York Fashion Week
by
aimee simeon
Fashion
Why Pyer Moss Is So Special To Black Fashion Editors
Channing Hargrove
Sep 10, 2019
Celebrity Beauty
As The New Face Of L’Oréal Paris, Viola Davis Wants Women T...
Viola Davis, the Oscar-winning actress known for her powerhouse performances in films like Doubt and Fences over the course of her 30-year career, feels li
by
Rachel Lubitz
Fashion
Christopher John Rogers Proves He Is A Designer’s Designer
Designer Christopher John Rogers told Refinery29 last year he made clothes that champion the self and encourage new propositions for occasion and celebrato
by
Channing Hargrove
Entertainment
This Is Us
Star Susan Kelechi Watson Is Engaged
First comes love, then comes marriage. But before that comes engagement. ‘Tis the season to be wedded! And not just on TV. Just in time for the fal
by
Tara Edwards
Entertainment News
Serena Williams Misses U.S. Open Record & Bianca Andreescu Makes ...
Serena Williams is the GOAT, and almost no one would disagree. But even the greats sometimes experience setbacks. This weekend, the U.S. Open tournament ca
by
Tara Edwards
Beauty
Tracee Ellis Ross: “I Did Not Wake Up Like This”
“This is one of the most exciting moments of my life,” Tracee Ellis Ross tells me as we take a seat in a downtown Manhattan penthouse. For a wo
by
Thatiana Diaz
Dedicated Feature
Here’s What Happens When Black Women Band Together In Their Workp...
Before there was Unbothered, there was a group of Black women at Refinery29, looking for ways to amplify their voices as a community. “They kind of came
by
Us
Hair
Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's
Best Hai...
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Bronzers That Actually Work For Medium, Dark, & Deep Complexions
Everyone deserves a good glow up.
by
Us
Pop Culture
Lizzo Just Made A DNA Test & The Truth Might Hurt
I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 86% that bitch. Seriously. If you’ve been blasting Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts,” and wondering if you are too “1
by
Alexis Reliford
Body
Naomi Osaka's Gesture After Besting Coco Gauff At U.S. Open Will ...
The U.S. Open match between Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff was amazing, though it was the post-match sportsmanship between the two that captured everyone’s h
by
Alexis Reliford
Dedicated Feature
Why Being Pro Black Must Include Being Pro Queer
“People were queer in your day and before your day, and they'll be queer after your day,” says Raven Baker, Unbothered's associate social med
by
Us
Hair
Traveling This Weekend? These Protective Styles Will Take Hair Of...
by
aimee simeon
Fashion
The CFDA Is Championing Diversity After The Drama Surrounding Kar...
As New York Fashion Week gears up for its spring 2020 offering, the Council of Fashion Designers of America is calling for designers to cast diverse models
by
Channing Hargrove
Celebrity Beauty
Missy Elliott's VMAs Nails Took 3 Hours & Over $350 Worth Of Swar...
If you're still on a high after watching Missy's Elliott's epic performance at the MTV Video Music Awards — we're not judging, becaus
by
aimee simeon
Celebrity Beauty
The One Beauty Product Naomi Osaka Reaches For After A Tennis Match
When I meet Naomi Osaka days before she defends her number-one status at the U.S. Open (the tournament she won against Serena Williams in 2018), the 21-yea
by
Jessica Cruel
Fashion
Rihanna’s Fenty x Savage Fashion Show Is Coming To Amazon Prime
Rihanna, our gracious and inclusive queen, has no plans of lifting her Fenty stiletto off our necks. That Rihanna reign just won't let up. As rumors s
by
Channing Hargrove
Beauty
The Most Eye-Catching Beauty Moments From Afropunk
by
aimee simeon
Fashion
Watch Prada Reinvent Its Iconic Nylon Bag With An Eco-Friendly Touch
As discussions around sustainability and ethical responsibility (at long last!) move to the forefront of the fashion industry, more brands are working to i
by
Channing Hargrove
Celebrity Beauty
One Man, 6 Hours, & 1,000 Braids: What It Took To Create Missy El...
When Missy Elliott sang “I'ma snatch they wigs, til I see that scalp,” in her latest single Throw It Back, she wasn't kidding. Today,
by
aimee simeon
Dedicated Feature
This Is What It Looks Like To Confront Your Trauma
Seeing a therapist in New York City has become so ordinary, it's akin to doing your laundry: It's just something that people do. That said, it&#x
by
Us
Work & Money
It’s Black Women’s Equal Pay Day — Here’s How Black Women Are Spe...
“You have to be twice as good as them to get half of what they have” is more than just Olivia Pope’s mantra, it’s a fact. According to a report by
by
Michelle Santiago...
Hair
6 Things I Wish I Knew Before I Got My First Sew-In
Growing up, four plaits, a ponytail, and the occasional intricate cornrow pattern were the only hairstyles my strict parents allowed me to wear. When my pe
by
aimee simeon
Celebrity Beauty
Rihanna Reveals Why She Got This Tattoo Inked Backwards
by
Samantha Sasso
Celebrity Beauty
Lizzo: "I Want My Lips To Look Like I’m Ready To Suck A Dick
Decked out in a gold lamé leotard, caramel fishnets, and black studded boots, Lizzo surveyed the audience at an intimate concert in Downtown L.A.'s C
by
Rachel Lubitz
Celebrity Beauty
Megan Thee Stallion Continues Her "Hot Girl Summer" In Her Natura...
With less than a month left in the summer season, Megan Thee Stallion is reminding fans that a “Hot Girl Summer” encompasses many different loo
by
Samantha Sasso
Dedicated Feature
The Inherent Sisterhood Of Black Female Friendship
Here's something you already know and have probably experienced firsthand: Making friends as an adult is hard. And beyond that, once you've estab
by
Us
Entertainment
What Toni Morrison's,
The Bluest Eye,
Taught Me About Be...
In 1994, I was a 4th grader with an imagination that often found me daydreaming myself far, far away from the confines of my windowless classroom, from the
by
Jamilah Lemieux
Unbothered
6 Badass Moms You Need To Follow, Right Now
by
Raven Baker
Fitness
Simone Biles Is The GOAT After Landing A Move No One Has Ever Done
Simone Biles continues to be the greatest gymnast of all time. Scratch that. One of the greatest athletes of all time. On the first night of the U.S. Gymna
by
Alexis Reliford
