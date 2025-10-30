Tia Mowry & Tamera Mowry-Housley Reunite To Talk Twitches, Thanksgiving & Nostalgia

Tamera: I can speak for Hallmark. When I started at Hallmark — it's been about seven years — I remember not seeing women like me at all on that network, and I got to give it to Michelle Vicary, who is there now, she gave me my chance. She was like, “listen, we want you to tell your stories. I'm going to give you three films to produce.” And I was like, Oh my gosh, the pressure! But also, like Tia was saying, I felt very honored. I did a movie called Girlfriendship, an all-Black woman cast on Hallmark and literally, the producers came back and said, “we've had the most black audience we've ever had on Hallmark, thank you.” That felt beautiful and amazing. And I'm happy that I'm still there. I still get to tell all kinds of stories of what Black families look like. We're biracial, I get to tell those stories. And to be honest, the response as the new person, the trailblazer going in there, telling these stories, it wasn't always positive.