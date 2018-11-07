Skip navigation!
Halloween
Marijuana & Culture
The CBD Treats You Won't Find Trick-Or-Treating
by
Cory Stieg
Halloween is a time to let inhibitions go and get creative; something we support year-round. Here’s how to have your best Halloween yet.
If You've Got It, Haunt It
Work & Money
Read These Interview Horror Stories — So They Don't Happen To You
Ludmila Leiva
Nov 7, 2018
Pop Culture
This Is How You Ex: Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Took Their Son Trick-Or-Treating...
Kathryn Lindsay
Nov 1, 2018
Pop Culture
These Celebrities Absolutely Slayed At Halloween
Elena Nicolaou
Nov 1, 2018
Witch, Better Have My Candy
Entertainment
Heidi Klum's Most Memorable Halloween Costumes
Elena Nicolaou
Nov 1, 2018
Fashion
Beyoncé's Halloween Costume Is A Tribute To The Fastest Woman In The World
Channing Hargrove
Nov 1, 2018
Health
Kim Kardashian Used A Very Offensive Word In Her Instagram Story — Again
Cory Stieg
Nov 1, 2018
Creep It Real
Pop Culture
The Kardashian Kids Won Halloween
Kathryn Lindsay
Nov 1, 2018
Pop Culture
Kim Kardashian As Pamela Anderson & More Of The Best Celeb Halloween Costumes
Sara Hendricks
Nov 1, 2018
Pop Culture
And Heidi Klum's 2018 Halloween Costume Is...
Kaitlin Reilly
Nov 1, 2018
latest in halloween
Beauty
8 Black Nail Polishes That Are Anything But Basic
Erika Stalder
Oct 31, 2018
Beauty
Kim Kardashian Gave Us The Real Story Behind Those VS Angel Costumes
aimee simeon
Oct 31, 2018
Spirit
A Woman Has Announced Her Engagement To A Ghost — Happy Halloween
Sara Coughlin
Oct 31, 2018
Pop Culture
Kylie Jenner's Halloween Costume Fuels The "Beyoncé Did It F...
There are two big things we all look forward to on Halloween: free candy, and Kardashian Kostumes. Every year America's royal family seems to outdo
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Halloween
6 People Share Their Hometown’s Most Bone-Chilling Ghost Story
From the Stanley Hotel to the Amityville House, the U.S. has plenty of iconic, haunted landmarks for budding paranormal investigators to visit. But, you
by
Sara Coughlin
Beauty
The Real Reason Ciara Chose A
Black Panther
Princess For...
Is there a spot in Wakanda for one more badass Black princess? Because we nominate Ciara. The Level Up singer transformed into Princess Nakia from Black
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Easy Pro Tips To Make Your Cheap Halloween Wig Look Amazing
For those of us who spend months — or possibly even the full calendar year — planning for Halloween, costume details are imperative. Seriously, a
by
Us
Beauty
8 Last-Minute Halloween Costumes For Brunettes
Remember the “A Girl’s Halloween” SNL sketch, in which Aidy Bryant and friends spend hours getting all dolled up in their cute-ass costumes only to
by
Erika Stalder
Halloween
Cauldrons, Broomsticks & Pointy Hats — A Real Witch Explains Thes...
Between The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina and the Charmed reboot, pop culture's current version of a witch is far removed from the Wicked Witch of the
by
Sara Coughlin
Entertainment
The One Celebrity Family That Always Wins Halloween Is Back For T...
Choosing a Halloween costume is hard enough, but there’s extra pressure when you’re a celebrity. Yet somehow, Neil Patrick Harris and his family get
by
Syd Shaw
Free Table
Chipotle Is Running A Halloween Deal Today That's Anything B...
It's officially Halloween, which means there may be a lot of things scaring you today. You might come across people on the street sporting gory masks,
by
Olivia Harrison
Halloween
Yes, Your
Wild, Wild Country
Costume Is Offensive — Here...
If you've felt like 2018 has been more cult-y than normal, you're not alone. This summer saw a wide range of show, movie, book, and podcast programming
by
Morgan Baila
TV Shows
The TV Characters You Shouldn’t Dress Up As This Halloween
Halloween brings out the best parts of many people’s personalities. The holiday encourages us to get thoughtful, creative, and punny. But, once those
by
Ariana Romero
Free Table
Here Are All The Places You Can Eat For Free This Halloween
If you've spent the last several months planning the perfect Halloween costume — maybe one that's relevant, clever, and a little bit edgy — all that
by
Olivia Harrison
Halloween
If
Kissing Booth
Was Your Favorite Rom-Com Of The Year, ...
The Kissing Booth was one of the earlier rom-com hits produced by Netflix this year. The teen love story of Elle Evans (Joey King) and her off-limits
by
Morgan Baila
Halloween
How To Talk To Ghosts, According To A Medium
If you ask us, being able to hear ghosts sounds downright overwhelming — imagine the cacophony every time you drove past a cemetery. Nevertheless,
by
Sara Coughlin
Beauty
9 Halloween Beauty Sales That Are Better Than Free Candy
You're still hungover from Saturday's Halloween party. You have three more episodes of Hill House to get through. You already posted all your costume
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Beyoncé Just Won Halloween With This Spot-On Tribute
If only there was a killer throwback beauty look to match every rad '90s jam. Queen Bey gave us just that today by posting her latest homage for
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Your Astrological Sign Is The PERFECT Last-Minute Costume
So you saved your Halloween costume planning for the very last minute and Amazon orders, Target runs, and trips to the craft store are all out of the
by
aimee simeon
Pop Culture
Attention,
Game Of Thrones
Fans — We Just Made Your Hall...
Winter is coming — and so is Halloween. Just like every year since the hit HBO series premiered, we're betting the majority of costumes this October
by
Arianna Davis
Sex
8 Sexy Role Play Ideas
One of the best parts of Halloween is pretending to be someone or something you're not. And if you're already getting into costume and character, why not
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Dedicated Feature
7 Spooky Nail Designs For Your Best Witching Season Yet
Halloween may only be one day of the year, but we like to take the entire fall season as an opportunity to get in our witchiest mood: dressing in
by
R29 Brand Experie...
Halloween
Put Down The Frosting & Just Go Buy These Halloween Krispy Kreme ...
Halloween is one of those holidays that truly separates the talented craftspeople from the, well, less-gifted. At last, those of us who are more of the
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Halloween
What The Halloween Moon Means For You
Last week saw the full moon arrive, putting you in the mood to reflect on the theme of changes, big and small. As spiritually fulfilling as that lunar
by
Sara Coughlin
Workout Playlists
This Halloween-Themed Gym Playlist Will Make Your Workouts Scary ...
Welcome to October, the month where fall's romanticization hits its peak (sweaters! PSLs! hayrides!), and the countdown until Halloween begins in earnest.
by
Sara Coughlin
Halloween
22 Ways To Have A Seriously Sexy Halloween
For a lot of people, Halloween means standing in line outside of a bar, shivering in a costume that looks hot, but feels cold. And while the thought of
by
Maria Del Russo
Halloween
The Limited Edition Halloween Candy You're Going To Want To ...
For some, Halloween looks like a night out filled with calculated costumes, expensive Ubers, and over-crowded parties. But for others, this spooky holiday
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Movies
Women Are Crushing The Halloween Box Office — But There's A ...
Women killed at the box office this weekend — literally. Halloween held strong at number one for the second weekend in a row, after its headline-making
by
Anne Cohen
Spirit
5 Samhain Rituals You Can Perform For Halloween
October 31 is best known nowadays as Halloween. It's an event where people dress up in costumes, solicit candy from their neighbors, and Hocus Pocus memes
by
Sara Coughlin
Beauty
Pumpkin-Colored Eyeshadow Is The Latest Celeb Trend — & It Actual...
Fall is in full swing, which means festive makeup is a go anytime, anywhere. Who cares if you wear burgundy lipstick to do laundry or glitter shadow to
by
aimee simeon
