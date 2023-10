3 Wednesday Addams Halloween Costumes That Are Already In Your Closet

While, in the movies, the character wears mostly black dresses with Peter Pan collars, Wednesday costume designer Colleen Atwood incorporated leather jackets, knitted vests, trousers, and frothy dresses into the remake. “I feel like it’s a fresh take on that style,” Atwood, a four-time Academy Award winner, told me right after the series premiered in 2022. “To me, it’s more of a graphic juxtaposition of light, gray, and black that really made her look contemporary, like she didn’t just land from another time period.” Atwood’s work resonated so much with the audience that Wednesday Addams’ look is ranked the sixth most searched Halloween costume in the United States this year, according to Google Trends