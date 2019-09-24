Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Beauty
Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories Is Officially Here — & There Are A Few ...
Samantha Sasso
2 hours ago
Apple Products
I Tried The New iPhones — & Here’s What I Think
Anabel Pasarow
3 hours ago
Beauty
6 Knotted Headbands For When Your Hair Feels Blah
aimee simeon
14 hours ago
Home
The Dead Flower Trend Is Giving Us Life
by
Amanda Randone
Dedicated Feature
Want To Shop eBay Like An R29 Editor? Now You Can
by
Chelsea Peng
Beauty
Times Have Changed At
Downton Abbey
— & The Makeup Has, Too
Take your tiaras out of storage: The King and Queen are coming to Downton.
by
Rachel Krause
Nails
The 7 Nail-Polish Colors That Will Be Huge This Fall
by
Megan Decker
Fashion Week
How To Shop Fashion Month’s Biggest Trends Before Anyone Else
by
Eliza Huber
Beauty
Kendall Jenner Went Blonde For London Fashion Week
Kendall Jenner may have skipped New York Fashion Week this season, but the model’s making up for it by starting London Fashion Week with a bang. In
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Hailey Bieber Shares More Details About Her Potential Beauty Line
Update: Five months after submitting paperwork to trademark Bieber Beauty, Hailey Bieber confirms that the filing is the real deal — but nothing to set a
by
Rachel Lubitz
Burberry
How Burberry’s LFW Show Is Helping The Amazon Rainforest
As a star-studded cast filtered into Burberry’s spring summer 2020 show, entitled #Evolution, the brand announced on Instagram that this season’s produ
by
Georgia Murray
Wellness
Quick Tips For Calming Anxiety When You’re Freaking Out
No one likes crying in public. But who among us hasn’t had a moment where they burst into tears or had an anxiety attack on the subway, at work, or, say,
by
Molly Longman
Living
A Week In Western Massachusetts On A $40,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we’re tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We’re asking millennials how th
by
You
Best Airbnb Rentals
These Airbnb Apple Orchard Rentals Are Giving Us Major Fall Wande...
by
Amanda Randone
Body
Investigation Finds Some CBD Vapes Can Be Dangerous, Too
Just like a puff of smoke from an e-cig momentarily blurs our view of the world around us, there’s still a lot we can’t foresee about both vaping and C
by
Molly Longman
Beauty
A Love Letter To Our Latinidad: How 5 Latinas Wear Their Heritage
Being Latinx in America is no easy thing. Fighting pressures to abandon our culture, traditions, and heritage, we’re carving out a unique identity in Ame
by
Thatiana Diaz
Dating Advice
Situationships: The Kinda-Relationship That No One Wants To Be In
Have you ever dated someone or had a friend with benefits who you spent so much time with that it felt like you were in an official relationship, even thou
by
Erika W. Smith
Dating Advice
You Know About Cuffing Season. Now, Meet Fielding Season
You’re probably familiar with cuffing season. (You know, the time of year when you want to begin a relationship because it’s cold outside and you want
by
Erika W. Smith
Dedicated Feature
What To Wear On Your Next Night Out In New York
Refinery29 is proud to team up with the LYCRA® brand to encourage the discovery of new destinations. Join us as we explore the neighborhood of Gowanus, Br
by
Emma Banks
Shopping
We Recreated 5 Street Style Looks For Less Than $150 Each
by
Emily Ruane
Beauty
Victoria Beckham’s Beauty Brand Has Arrived
It’s easy to see how Victoria Beckham — in her perfectly tailored, burgundy cashmere turtleneck and oversized camel blazer — has sold herself as
by
Megan Decker
Wellness
What
Hustlers’
Ketamine-MDMA Drug Cocktail Would Really Do
In one of Hustlers’ funniest scenes, Destiny (Constance Wu) and Ramona (Jennifer Lopez) cook up a drug concoction in Destiny’s kitchen — and then tes
by
Erika W. Smith
Beauty
Michelle Phan Is Back On YouTube — & Fans Are Freaking Out
Two years ago, YouTube’s original beauty blogger Michelle Phan announced that she was quitting the platform. Though she had spent the last 12 years g
by
Rachel Lubitz
Shopping
Exclusive: Cara Santana’s New Line With Kohl’s Is The...
It’s no secret that some retail behemoths love designer and celebrity collaborations. But while those limited edition launches are a success at just
by
Eliza Huber
Entertainment
From Cult Antihero To Critical Darling, Kristen Bell Is On Fire
Beyond Veronica Mars, the hottest woman in primetime finds a Very Good Place among Hollywood's finest.
by
Jen Doll
unstyled
Molly Ringwald On
Riverdale
, Luke Perry & The HUGE Movie...
It doesn’t matter if the ‘80s predate you, because everyone knows that Molly Ringwald remains the ultimate teen queen. She earned this title after her
by
Justin Ravitz
Shopping
We Combed Every Inch Of Amazon For The 29 Best Affordable Fall Dr...
by
Emily Ruane
Beauty
Lizzo Sets Another Trend As She Shows Off Her Biggest Hair Transf...
Lizzo is 100% committed to every shade of the color purple. Always a beauty trendsetter, Lizzo has shared her newest hair transformation on Instagram, reve
by
Meagan Fredette
Politics
New Sexual Assault Allegation Reignites Calls For Brett Kavanaugh...
A new sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has emerged, and once again ignited the call for his impeachment. President D
by
Sarah Midkiff
Celebrity Style
Jonathan Van Ness From
Queer Eye
Stole The Emmys Red Carpet
Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness may be the Fab Five’s grooming expert, but he’s a fashion icon in his own right. At the Creative Arts Emmys, where Quee
by
Meagan Fredette
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted