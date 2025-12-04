Holiday Host & Housewarming Gifts For Your Aesthetic Friends
‘Tis the season for holiday parties, and we’ll be remiss if you show up to these celebrations empty handed. It’s also time for visiting family (and perhaps over-staying your welcome) so it’s thoughtful to offer up some goodies as a “thank you.” Or maybe you have someone on your shopping list who just moved into a new place (or is the self-proclaimed homebody of your friend group). In any of these cases, we’ve curated a list of host and housewarming gifts that’ll elevate your giftee’s spaces.
Depending on your budget (and how generous you’re feeling this holiday season), this guide features a range of products between $20 and $200. For homebodies, consider luxe Quince robes, artsy Piecework puzzles, and eclectic Fellow tea kettles. For the new resident, opt for a smart Hatch alarm clock, viral Anthropologie glassware, and cozy Outdoor Fellow candles. And for the holiday party host, you can cart up olive oil dipping sets, unsuspecting board games, non-alcoholic drinks.
And maybe it’s no surprise that a majority of these gifts deal with gathering around the table — from Le Creuset mini cocottes and Lenox cream and sugar sets to Caraway bar accessories and BonBon candy boxes — because food is universally the way to the heart. (Be sure to also check out our related gift guides, like for luxury gifts under $50 and for the woman who wants nothing, for suggestions on more home décor and cooking gifts!)
