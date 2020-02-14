Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Most Wanted
Shopping
Run, Don't Walk: Anthropologie's Extra 50% Sale
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Refining the World Wide Web of stuff, one smart & stylish product at a time.
Shopping
HALT EVERYTHING: Intermix Is Giving You $150 To Spend Right Now — No Strings ...
by
Ray Lowe
Shopping
Next Time You Shop, Ask If Stores Offer A “BOPIS” Deal
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Shopping
10 Going-Out Tops You Can Wear With More Than Jeans
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Refining the World Wide Web of stuff, one smart & stylish product at a time.
Get shopping in your inbox
Sign-up for the Newsletter
→
CATEGORIES
›
CLOTHING
SHOES
HANDBAGS
ACCESSORIES
JEWELRY
BEAUTY
HOME & DECOR
COLLECTIONS
SALE
Beauty
These 20 Presidents’ Day Weekend Beauty Sales Are Not To Be Missed
Karina Hoshikawa
19 hours ago
Shopping
Nordstrom Rack’s Throwing The Biggest Sale Of The Long Weekend
Elizabeth Buxton
Feb 14, 2020
Fitness
What Are The Best Gym Bags For Women On The Go?
Emily Ruane
Feb 14, 2020
Shopping Beauty
These Are Top 10 Beauty Products That People Are Really Into Righ...
If you’re reading this, then at some point or another, you’ve probably come across our monthly digest on all the hair, makeup, and skin ca
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Shopping
9 Refillable Beauty Products That Allow You To Live Your Best Sus...
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Shopping
I Tried Warby Parker’s Scout Contact Lenses, Here’s M...
I may be going out on a limb here, but I’m just going to say it: I’m pretty sure no one is like, fully obsessed with their contact lens brand.
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Living
Refinery29 Readers Confess Their Amazon Hidden Gems
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Sex Toys
Love Yourself This Valentine’s Day With These Sex Toy Sales
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Shopping
When The Comfort Of Leggings Meets The Elegance Of Leather, Every...
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion Week
Take These 5 NYFW Street Style Trends Out For A Test Spin
by
Amanda Randone
Shopping
This Viral Bath Product Is Treat-Yourself Material
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Weddings
These Are The Biggest Wedding Trends For 2020, According To Etsy
by
Amanda Randone
Valentine's Day
Unique Valentine’s Day Gifts That Deliver In Two Days, Than...
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Home
Wayfair’s Major Long Weekend Sale Starts Today
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Aidy Bryant-Loved Indie Brand Launched Extended Sizes Today
There are many reasons to love SNL and Shrill actress Aidy Bryant: a sly and bawdy sense of humor that belies her super-sweet appearance; infectious, rock-
by
Emily Ruane
Beauty
Glow Recipe Launched A Lip Treatment — & Here’s Our Honest ...
Having already rebranded watermelon as the ultimate skin-care ingredient (for masks, moisturizers, mists, and more), Glow Recipe has now set its sights on
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Celebrity Beauty
The Under-$40 Lipsticks Celebs Actually Wore To The Oscars
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Shopping
Fall In Love With These Heart Necklaces For Valentine’s Day
by
Amanda Randone
Wellness
Cheap Workout Leggings That Look Like A Million Bucks
by
Elizabeth Gulino
Shopping
Here’s What We’re Actually Buying For Under $100 This...
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
The Best Sales Of The Weekend Include A Secret Prada Discount
by
Emily Ruane
Hair Removal
7 At-Home Waxing Kits For When You Want To Rip Your Hair Out
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Shopping
The Top Black One-Piece Swimsuits According To People Who Prefer ...
by
Amanda Randone
Shopping
It’s A Swamp Out There: Cotton Undies To Keep Your Vagina Feeling...
by
Refinery29
Gift Guides
15 Valentine’s Day Gifts To Give Yourself — Because You Des...
by
Elizabeth Gulino
Home
The Best Small-Space Solutions For Under $150
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Self-Love Gifts For Your Favorite Valentine
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Fitness
ICYMI, Lululemon’s Secret Sale Section Is A Gold Mine
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Home
These Small-Space Desks Are A Dream WFH Setup
by
Amanda Randone
Food & Drinks
Valentine’s Day Bouquets That Are Good Enough To Eat
by
Elizabeth Buxton
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted