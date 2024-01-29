I Tried Charlotte Tilbury’s Bestsellers & Here’s What’s Worth The Hype

Besides being packaged beautifully (I really do feel like a 1920s starlet when I open this on the Tube for a quick check), this powder is one of the best I’ve ever used, contending with my usual from Laura Mercier. It’s finely milled, which means that it doesn’t settle in your pores or fine lines as visibly as other powders. The blurring effect is a dream for my creasy under eyes! Again, this is another win for dry skin, infused with rose wax and almond oil to hydrate as it sets makeup. The super-fine, light-reflecting pigments also help stop any cakey-ness or dullness without looking overly shimmery like the concealer). I’ve since repurchased several refill pans — I love that I can keep and reuse the outer packaging rather than having to throw it away. And because it's a pressed powder, I can easily slip it into my bag for on-the-go touch-ups.