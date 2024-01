I Tried Charlotte Tilbury’s Bestsellers & Here’s What’s Worth The Hype

Is this the most indulgent skin-care product that I've ever used? Yes. Is it as rich, creamy, and luxurious as it promises to be? Also, yes. It literally has micro-particles of gold in the formula (which is said to make it more stable), vitamin C, intensely hydrating peptides , and polyglutamic acid (a polypeptide that holds four times more moisture than hyaluronic acid). My dry skin laps this up like no one's business, and I truly have noticed the difference since using it. My skin is glowing, thanks to the brightening vitamin C. It also visibly looks and feels plumper and more hydrated (which is saying something because, along with my skin’s tendency to dry out, I’m usually bypassing a healthy chug of water for yet another cup of tea or coffee. If my mum is reading this, I know, I know).