Meet Saie, The Clean Makeup Brand New York’s Cool Girls Love

Since March, many of us have embraced a pared down version of beauty. Whether you've ditched heavy foundation for just a touch of concealer or skipped your signature lipstick for a slick of balm, it's all about choosing lighter, sheer products which make us feel a little bit more like ourselves in seconds. It's why brands like Glossier and Trinny London, both known for their natural and super speedy approach to beauty, are trending among beauty editors, influencers and makeup lovers alike. But there's another Instagram-worthy makeup brand vying for our attention and it's already a favourite among beauty experts in New York, thanks to its cute packaging and clean credentials. Enter: Saie.
Recently landed in the UK, Saie (pronounced "say") consists of only five products but they already have five-star reviews. The brand aims to bring things back to basics, starting with glowing skin. Delectably named products like Glowy Super Gel Dewy Illuminating Fluid and Dew Balm Bouncy Marshmallow Highlighter are infused with buzzy skincare ingredients such as hyaluronic acid for deep hydration, shea butter to lock in moisture, and glycerin, the most popular glow-boosting ingredient on the block right now.
The Glowy Super Gel is arguably the most sought-after product, considering you get a lot of bang for your buck. Available in a 30ml tube, it's the ultimate multitasker and can be applied all over, doubling up as a foundation primer and highlighter. A subtler version of Glossier's Niteshine, it absorbs in seconds, blurs acne scars and pigmentation and bathes skin in light thanks to the virtually undetectable shimmer. While there are currently only two shades, Starglow and Sunglow, both are so sheer that they suit all skin tones. The Dew Balm also radiates serious Glossier vibes. Housed in a cute metal tube, the highlighter is a little thicker in texture than Super Glow but makes cheekbones gleam and can be used as a sheer eyeshadow or lip gloss. A little really does go a long way.
No natural makeup line would be complete without a tinted lip product (Liquid Lip Balm occupies a cosy space between a moisturising balm and a dewy gloss) and mascara. Saie's Mascara 101 is pretty unique. The brush boasts extra combs at the tip to make defining even the tiniest of lashes easy. While it does take a couple of coats to achieve length and volume, the product stays put without smudging or flaking thanks to star ingredient, beeswax, which moisturises lashes. That does mean the brand isn't entirely vegan but it does have cruelty-free status.
Saie's clean credentials also make the brand stand out. While 'clean' may mean different things to different people, Saie's definition is clear. Products feature both synthetic and natural ingredients which the brand highlights are ethically sourced, developed by expert chemists and safe to use on a daily basis, as Laney Crowell, founder and CEO of Saie, explains further. "I started experimenting with nutrition, then meditation, and eventually beauty. If I was so conscious about what I put in my body, shouldn't I be just as sure of what I was putting on my body? I was going clean in every area of my life but wondered why makeup was so far behind.
"Why was it so difficult to find makeup that was clean and fashionable? After chatting with my blog's community on Instagram one night I realised I wasn't the only one. So I began the Saie journey and set out on a mission to change the way we do beauty, to change the way we talk about clean beauty — by building a brand that was radically transparent, really worked, and truly clean."
The packaging makes Saie shelfie gold but it also does its best to be sustainable, with notes on the side of the boxes detailing how to recycle bottles and pumps correctly. Dew Balm also comes in an aluminium tube, a material currently making waves in the beauty industry as it is recyclable on an infinite loop.
Of course, affordable beauty is at the forefront of everyone's mind right now. Saie's price point sits between high street and high end, with the Glowy Super Gel topping the list at £22. In the US, tinted moisturiser, brow products and merch are also part of the collection. While they aren't yet available here, we're sure it won't be long before they reach UK shores. In the meantime, you can stock up on Cult Beauty.
