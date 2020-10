Meet Saie, The Clean Makeup Brand New York’s Cool Girls Love

The Glowy Super Gel is arguably the most sought-after product, considering you get a lot of bang for your buck. Available in a 30ml tube, it's the ultimate multitasker and can be applied all over, doubling up as a foundation primer and highlighter. A subtler version of Glossier's Niteshine , it absorbs in seconds, blurs acne scars and pigmentation and bathes skin in light thanks to the virtually undetectable shimmer. While there are currently only two shades, Starglow and Sunglow, both are so sheer that they suit all skin tones. The Dew Balm also radiates serious Glossier vibes. Housed in a cute metal tube, the highlighter is a little thicker in texture than Super Glow but makes cheekbones gleam and can be used as a sheer eyeshadow or lip gloss. A little really does go a long way.