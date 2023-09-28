As I mentioned above, I've been dreaming of the day Rhode would create their beloved Peptide Lip Treatment in a tint, and to my delight, they did not disappoint. I'm a certified Lip Tint Girlie. One look into my purse and you'll find no less than five lip products made up of tinted lip balms and sheer, hydrating lip tints. Needless to say, I had high expectations for the Peptide Lip Tint. Lucky for me, it was exactly what I had hoped it would be: A balm-meets-gloss with just the right amount of buildable pigment. Products like this are often too sheer where you can't see the colour at all, unless you have fair skin, so I was extremely pleased to find that I could see the colour on my lips after just one swipe!