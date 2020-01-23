Skip navigation!
Black History Is Now
How Slay In Your Lane Became A Movement
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
A community celebrating black voices, black art, and black women in the UK
Music
From Pirate Radio To Glastonbury: Grime Music's Evolving Connection To Class
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Black History Is Now
A Love Letter To The 'Token' Black Women I Grew Up With
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Books & Art
These Brilliant Photos Celebrate Black British Girlhood In The 90s
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Entertainment
The True Story Behind Netflix’s
Jezebel
Makes It Even More Powerful
Ineye Komonibo
23 Jan 2020
Wellness
Coco Gauff Just Defeated Venus Williams In The Australian Open. Is Serena Next?
Alexis Reliford
21 Jan 2020
Beauty
The Coolest Haircuts For Curly Hair
Khalea Underwood
21 Jan 2020
Fitness
Michelle Obama’s Workout Playlist Is Designed To Make You Move
It’s a new year, and since now is about the time when your fitness goals are being truly tested, perhaps you’re looking to revamp your workout playlist
by
Tara Edwards
Best of Netflix
Leslie Jones’ Netflix Stand-Up Special Has A Major
Game ...
If you’ve been watching the long-running comedy sketch series Saturday Night Live and couldn’t put your finger on why exactly the show feels a lit
by
Ineye Komonibo
TV Shows
Issa Rae Is Still Rapping In The Mirror In Season 4 Of
Insecur...
Writer, actress, and producer Issa Rae made the jump from YouTube to HBO with the 2016 premiere of her hilarious series Insecure. As the lead character, Ra
by
Ineye Komonibo
Music
Whitney Houston Is The Only Woman To Join The Rock & Roll Hall Of...
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will add exactly one woman to its ranks in the class of 2020 inductees: Whitney Houston. Unfortunately, despite Houston’s
by
Courtney E. Smith
Entertainment News
One Of R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Has Reunited With Her Estrang...
When Surviving R. Kelly first aired on Netflix, the world was introduced to the harrowing personal stories of women who alleged that the R&B singer had
by
Ineye Komonibo
Books & Art
Such A Fun Age
Nails The Awkward Politics Of Dating The &#...
Question: Can true love blossom from a frustrating and uncomfortable scenario, specifically one where a young woman is racially profiled and accused of kid
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Pop Culture
Serena Williams Donates Prize Money From Her First Title Win In T...
Serena Williams emerged victorious at the ASB Classic, winning her first tennis title since becoming a mother three years ago. The tournament, hosted in Au
by
Sarah Midkiff
Pop Culture
Cynthia Erivo Takes A Stand Against All-White Nominees At The BAF...
After the BAFTA Awards snubbed her and other actors of colour, Harriet star Cynthia Erivo is speaking out about turning down the show’s request for her t
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Beauty
5 Afro Hair Trends To Get Excited About In 2020, According To Top...
It’s fair to say that the 2010s marked a major turning point for afro hair trends. The natural hair movement flourished, afro hair products became mo
by
Akesha Reid
Best of Netflix
Here’s Your First Look At Octavia Spencer’s New Netfl...
In 2018, Netflix announced that it was developing an original series that would focus on the untold story of one of the most influential figures in Black h
by
Ineye Komonibo
Celebrity Style
Prince’s Personal Designers Are Releasing A Made-To-Order Line
To coincide with the deluxe reissue of Prince’s iconic double album, 1999, the Purple One’s estate commissioned a special, limited-edition fashion coll
by
Channing Hargrove
Entertainment
The Dark Tower: Where Our Radical Black Foremothers Made A Room O...
Jamia Wilson, the publisher of the Feminist Press, reflects on the legacy of Zora Neale Hurston, A'Lelia Walker and The Dark Tower: a place where our radic
by
Jamia Wilson
Fashion
Virgil Abloh, King Of The Hypebeasts, Says Streetwear Is Over
Well, we didn’t see this one coming: Virgil Abloh, the king of the “remix,” says streetwear is dead. Box up all those limited-edition T-shirts and gr
by
Channing Hargrove
Entertainment
The Gag Is, 2020 Isn’t Ready For Keke Palmer
She was in the C-suite on Nickelodeon, and now she’s saying good morning to America every day. Keke Palmer isn't 2019's breakout star. She's the new deca
by
Danielle Cadet
Designers
Slick Woods Is The Face Of A New Black, Queer Jewellery Brand
Blakely Thornton founded C1v1l Jewelry — a sustainable, direct-to-consumer brand that reinvests 20% in underrepresented founders and uses eco-friendly di
by
Channing Hargrove
Celebrity Style
Who Is Hurt Most By Fashion Nova’s Latest Controversy?
On Monday, The New York Times published a damning report detailing Fashion Nova’s sordid factory conditions, where workers produce clothing for as little
by
Channing Hargrove
Style
Making Plus-Size Clothing Is More Complicated Than Just Extending...
Despite the fact that more and more brands are extending their sizes, on average, only 17% of all money spent shopping for womenswear comes from plus-size
by
Channing Hargrove
News
Miss Jamaica, Toni-Ann Singh, Has A Historic Miss World Win
Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh was crowned Miss World 2019 at the 69th annual beauty pageant. Singh’s win comes just days after Zozibini Tunzi of South Afric
by
Alexis Reliford
Entertainment
Queen & Slim
Director Melina Matsoukas Calls Out “Ar...
Writer and actor Lena Waithe joined forces with director Melina Matsoukas on the film Queen & Slim. The full-length feature, which stars the effervesce
by
Ineye Komonibo
Fashion
Rihanna’s Latest Fenty Collab Will Definitely Sell Out Immediately
Fenty’s first limited-edition 24-piece collaboration with the emerging London-based label Asai, a brand beloved by the kind of young creative people who
by
Channing Hargrove
Music
Jensen McRae Wrote “White Boy” To Process Racism, But...
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29’s home for music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires, excites,
by
Courtney E. Smith
Living
6 Black Women Share How to Become Your Own Boss
Rihanna. Tracee Ellis Ross. Gabrielle Union. What do all of these women have in common? Of course they’re dope. Black women are consistently killing the
by
Lily Fulop
Celebrity Style
Lizzo Doesn’t Want To Censor Herself, Or Her Thong
On Sunday, while Lizzo sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, she heard her own song blasting from the a
by
Channing Hargrove
Celebrity Beauty
How Jhené Aiko’s Daughter Is Teaching Her To Be More Confident
Wearing a neon dress and even brighter smile, singer-songwriter Jhené Aiko greets me on a Manhattan rooftop. She seems unfazed by the 40 degree weather an
by
Thatiana Diaz
Pop Culture
We Need To Talk More About Beyoncé, The Director
Everyone knows that Beyoncé is one of the most talented, most hardworking people in show business. Ever since she debuted as a member of R&B girl grou
by
Ineye Komonibo
Celebrity Style
Beyoncé’s New Ivy Park Collection Is Here
Last year, Beyoncé bought her athleisure line Ivy Park back from Topshop. Now, thanks to a “multi-layered partnership” with Adidas that still
by
Channing Hargrove
Vogue
Vogue
Is Aiming To Champion Diversity In 2020
On Thursday, Condé Nast announced “Vogue Values,” a pretty major ideological rebrand for its most famous title. The statement, which all of Vogue’s
by
Channing Hargrove
