“I Paid Thousands For A Dating Coach — Now I’m Engaged”: Inside The Rise Of High-Investment Dating
What do dating coaches actually do? And are they legit?
“We explored how I showed up in my career, family dynamics, and friendships, too. We unpacked patterns, rewired strategies, processed emotional triggers, and worked through vulnerability and crash-outs in real time."
I hadn't been on a single date in 2 years. Met my fiancé last year and got engaged 2 months ago. You're the CEO of your love life. It's time to act like it
What qualifications do dating coaches need to have?
Whether you’ve given up on dating altogether or remain hopeful, dating coaching appears to be centred on the age-old notion that prioritising the relationship you have with yourself can get you closer to the relationship you want.