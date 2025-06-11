“I Paid Thousands For A Dating Coach — Now I’m Engaged”: Inside The Rise Of High-Investment Dating

Dating is more difficult than it has ever been, and in a time where single women’s choices are constantly being policed, we’d be forgiven if taking a strategic approach to dating were the last thing on our minds. However, drowning out the noise and centring ourselves with the help and support of a qualified professional in the form of a dating coach might be just what we need to stay on track and to ensure we are navigating the dating scene with the same level of intention that we are seeking in a potential partner. The uncertainty that comes with dating in 2025 will undoubtedly require single women to focus and really get clear on what they are looking for. Whether you use the services of a dating coach or not, it’s always worth remembering that you have a lot more control over your dating life than you probably think you do.