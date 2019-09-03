Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
us
de
fr
ca
News
Body
How Vaginal Fluid Transplants Could Help Cure BV
by
Sarah Graham
Breaking news and trending stories from around the globe on issues affecting women everywhere.
MAD CHATTER
We want YOUR opinions: sign up to our panel
DAILY INSPIRATION
Follow: Refinery29 On Instagram
YOUR DAILY DOSE OF REFINERY29
Subscribe Now
Wellness
No More “Appetite Suppressant Lollipops”? Instagram Introduces New Weight Loss ...
by
Erika W. Smith
Politics
I Was Denied Justice So I Joined Politics To Fight For Women’s Rights
by
Jenn Selby
Body
Investigation Finds Some CBD Vapes Can Be Dangerous, Too
by
Molly Longman
News
The Incredible Women Who Missed Work And School To #ClimateStrike For Our Future
Poppy Thorpe
18 hours ago
News
Everything You Need To Know About The Global Climate Strike
Natalie Gontcharova
19 hours ago
TV Shows
The Best TV Shows Of 2019 (So Far)
Ariana Romero
22 hours ago
News
After I Was Raped I Found Out My Therapy Notes Could Be Used Agai...
Warning: This article contains descriptions of traumatic events, including rape, which some readers might find upsetting Last year I went on a date with a
by
Annie Tisshaw
US News
Kamala Harris Loves Wearing Converse (Because Of Course She Does)
Kamala Harris has two modes: The hardass District Attorney or the hardass auntie. When she’s in DA mode, Kamala can be ruthless and no-nonsense, cutting
by
Connie Wang
Women's Health News
First-Ever FGM Clinics Open In England To Support Survivors & Gir...
Hundreds of survivors of female genital mutilation (FGM) will be able to access expert care, support and treatment earlier thanks to a new network of NHS ?
by
Almaz Ohene
News
“I’ll Never Go Back To Being A Normal Student” ...
It’s been three months since Hong Kongers began protesting against a bill that would allow the extradition of criminal suspects to mainland China for tri
by
Natalie Gil
News
How To Help Victims Of Hurricane Dorian In The Bahamas
Hurricane Dorian unleashed unrelenting rain, devastating winds, and extensive flooding as it hit the northwestern Bahamas as a category 5 storm, specifical
by
Sarah Midkiff
News
Feeling Fed Up & Frustrated By The News Lately? Me Too
This piece was updated on 03/09/19. “What’s going to happen now?” friends, colleagues and family members ask on a daily (if not hourly) basis
by
Vicky Spratt
News
The Best Signs & Tweets From The Anti-Prorogation Protests
Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets across the UK to protest Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament. Demonstrators in London chant
by
Nick Levine
News
I Was There To Hear Jeffrey Epstein's Accusers Describe The Explo...
We sat, maybe 20 of us journalists, on the 9th floor of the Manhattan Federal courthouse in a room set up for overflow, eyes fixed on the television screen
by
Leah Carroll
News
Everything You Can Do To Protest Boris Johnson's Suspension Of Pa...
There’s nothing like the threat of a constitutional crisis to shock you back to real life after a bank holiday weekend. And that’s exactly what we got,
by
Rose Stokes
Tech
Apparently, Apple Was Listening To Some Siri Recordings — But It ...
Yesterday, Apple announced a change to its Siri privacy policy in response to concerns over user audio recordings being retained and evaluated by Apple co
by
Anabel Pasarow
News
Dozens Of Survivors Of Jeffrey Epstein's Abuse Testify In Court
The details varied from woman to woman as they took their place behind the podium of a packed New York City courtroom on Tuesday, but their message was uni
by
Leah Carroll
Women's Health News
New Study Proves The 28-Day Menstrual Cycle Is A Myth
In 1968 Gloria Steinem wrote a satirical essay called “If Men Could Menstruate”. It imagined a world in reverse, one in which men had periods a
by
Vicky Spratt
World News
The Amazon Rainforest Is Ablaze — Here’s How You Can Help
Videos and images of fires raging across the Amazon, which can be seen from space, have been spreading across the internet, but what exactly is happening?
by
Tiffany Diane Tso
News
Parkland Students Announce Their Sweeping Gun Control Policy Prop...
After a mass shooter opened fire, killing 17 of their classmates and wounding many others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the
by
Amelia Harnish
News
What A Rise To The State Pension Age Means For You – & Why ...
“We’ll probably have to work forever.” It's the kind of throwaway comment my friends and I make, often directed at our sixtysomething ba
by
Laura Whateley
News
Here’s What You Need to Know About Climate Change
It’s an extremely hot girl summer for everyone this year— because the Earth’s global temperature is rising annually, and we are responsible. That’s
by
Emily Holshouser
US News
Gun Control Activists Rally Across The U.S. To Demand Urgent Acti...
Gun control advocates rallied across the U.S. this weekend to demand legislative action from Congress. The Recess Rallies, which are happening while Congre
by
Alejandra Salazar
News
How The 'Manosphere' Is Breeding Far Right Extremists
What do the majority of mass shooters and terrorists have in common? They’re all men. Between 1982 and 2018, 97% of mass shooters in the US were men. Mea
by
Vicky Spratt
News
Harvey Weinstein Accuser May Be Allowed To Testify At His Upcomin...
Prosecutors are making a last-minute bid to allow Annabella Sciorra, the Sopranos actress who accused Harvey Weinstein of rape, to testify against the form
by
Alejandra Salazar
News
Unmarried Couples Who Live Together Have No Legal Rights & I Shou...
Cohabiting unmarried couples are the fastest growing family type in the UK but a large proportion of people are unaware of their legal rights within these
by
Natalie Gil
Global News
Can Marriott Employees Combat Sex Trafficking? Why Sex Workers Do...
When the hotel behemoth Marriott International announced it was doing its part in the fight against sex trafficking by training more than 700,000 employees
by
Tiffany Diane Tso
Wellness
Dismay & Disbelief As Weight Watchers Launches Weight-Loss App Fo...
Yesterday, WW (formerly Weight Watchers) announced the launch of a new program called Kurbo by WW, aimed at children and teenagers. (The company changed it
by
Erika W. Smith
Health Trends
Antinatalism: The Popular Reddit Movement To Stop Procreation
In the August issue of Elle, the singer Miley Cyrus revealed how she feels about having kids in the future. “We’re getting handed a piece-of-shit p
by
Cory Stieg
News
Jeffrey Epstein Dies While Awaiting Sex Trafficking Trial
Jeffery Epstein, a financier who was recently indicted on charges of sex trafficking, was found dead this morning in Metropolitan Correctional Center in Ne
by
Tara Edwards
News
The Victims Of The Dayton, OH Shooting Included Sibling Of The Gu...
Preliminary information has been released about the victims of the mass shooting that occurred in Dayton, OH. Dayton police report that that the sister of
by
Tara Edwards
News
We Asked Young Girls What Will Stop Knife Crime In London, Here's...
The number of women carrying knives in England has risen sharply – by 73% – since 2014, new police figures show. There were more than 5,800 recorded ca
by
Natalie Gil
News
Read Alyssa Milano's Searing Open Letter To America On Gun Violence
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Refinery29. On S
by
Alyssa Milano
More Stories