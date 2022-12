Now, it seems, that Markle is remaining strong in her vindication era. With timing so perfect it was almost delicious, Netflix released the trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s latest tell-all documentary just as the latest royal race row reached fever pitch. *chef’s kiss*. “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” says Markle in the teaser before a dramatic cut to black. It’s clear the couple are not just allowing us to peer behind the curtain, they are busting the doors open. Markle’s commitment to telling her story in her own words (Prince Harry’s soon-to-be-released book Spare is also a testament to this) with little guarantee of acceptance from the royal family, in the face of some of the most visceral and acerbic white criticism some of the British public has to offer, is something to admire especially considering just how high those stakes are. Just recently, counterterrorism officials at the Metropolitan Police revealed that Markle was the target of “ disgusting and very real ” threats from the far right.