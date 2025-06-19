Abortion Has Now Been Decriminalised — But Our Fight Is Not Over Yet
“I’m just going to leave you for a moment to process your thoughts and feelings,” my partner said to me after he’d gleefully waved at the news on his phone. “Let’s pop some fizz!”
The breaking news: On Tuesday evening, MPs had voted — 379 votes to 137 — to decriminalise abortion in England and Wales. MP Tonia Antoniazzi proposed amendment NC1 to the Criminal Justice Bill. In short: women can no longer be prosecuted at any stage for having an abortion. I needed a moment, just like many other women and people with uteruses across the country. A moment to feel the exhaustion of fighting for our reproductive rights lift slightly. A moment to feel in charge of our own bodies, finally.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Until this week, abortion was still technically a criminal offence under a Victorian law called the Offences Against the Person Act 1861. Although, in practice, termination is allowed under the Abortion Act 1967. Access to abortion involves the requirement of two doctors’ signatures and carried out within the first 24 weeks of pregnancy. This will remain the same and doctors who act outside of the law will still face the threat of prosecution but now, thanks to this law change, women will not.
It marks the biggest step forward in reproductive rights in nearly 60 years. But it’s not over yet. Labour MP Stella Creasy had proposed a different change which if passed instead would’ve meant abortion in England and Wales, just like in Northern Ireland, would be a human right. It would’ve meant protection to all of those involved. It would’ve protected access for all and in every form. It would’ve meant full decriminalisation under amendment NC20.
Back in 2019, Refinery29 journalists — Vicky Spratt, Natalie Gil and Gillian Orr, to name but a few — started an I'm A Criminal campaign, pushing for decriminalisation. Since then, we’ve seen prosecutions increase tenfold. Up until 2022, only three women had ever been convicted of having an illegal abortion. In the last four years, six women had been called up to court accused of ending their pregnancy. According to data obtained by The Guardian from the Crown Prosecution Service, 13 people were called to court charged with abortion-related offences in 2022, compared with four people in 2019 and three in both 2020 and 2021. Some known cases haven’t been included in this data. But the most recent high profile case that had women up in arms was cleared by a jury only a few weeks ago: Nicola Parker was found not guilty after nearly five years of facing the threat of prison. Like Nicola Parker, these women faced scrutiny that should never have happened. Some faced intrusive personal questions on the stand like a criminal. Some faced the paparazzi snapping them outside of court like a criminal. Their lives were completely upended by a choice they made about their own bodies. We can only imagine how unbelievably difficult and traumatic it must’ve been for them then and now. So here’s to all the women across England and Wales who, this week, no longer feel like criminals.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Since 2019, we’ve seen reproductive rights being rolled back across Europe — in Poland abortion has been banned since 2020 and in Hungary women who seek an abortion must listen to the foetal heartbeat first. And we’ve watched from afar the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the States, and subsequently state by state remove access to abortions or make it increasingly difficult to get one. These removals have only happened in the space of a couple of years, what will the next couple bring? Complacency is not an option for us. Action can mean success. Remember when women and men across Ireland pushed to Repeal the 8th in 2018? The referendum successfully resulted in the majority of Irish citizens voting to repeal the Eighth Amendment, so abortion is now legal. So Scotland, here’s looking at you now. My beloved home country needs to pass a similar amendment through Holyrood in Edinburgh. Currently, we still follow the same requirements under the Abortion Act 1967. Women can still be called a criminal for having an abortion. Let’s change that. The time is now.
I’ve now processed my thoughts and feelings on it, and the fight for our reproductive rights isn’t over yet. In truth, it never will be because we know that a person’s right to bodily autonomy can never be taken for granted. We also know that you can never be complacent about the right not to be pregnant.
Let’s all take this moment, keep the fizz on ice, and continue the fight for our reproductive rights to be classified as a human right once and for all.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT