Abortion Has Now Been Decriminalised — But Our Fight Is Not Over Yet

Back in 2019, Refinery29 journalists — Vicky Spratt, Natalie Gil and Gillian Orr, to name but a few — started an I'm A Criminal campaign , pushing for decriminalisation. Since then, we’ve seen prosecutions increase tenfold. Up until 2022, only three women had ever been convicted of having an illegal abortion. In the last four years, six women had been called up to court accused of ending their pregnancy. According to data obtained by The Guardian from the Crown Prosecution Service , 13 people were called to court charged with abortion-related offences in 2022, compared with four people in 2019 and three in both 2020 and 2021. Some known cases haven’t been included in this data. But the most recent high profile case that had women up in arms was cleared by a jury only a few weeks ago: Nicola Parker was found not guilty after nearly five years of facing the threat of prison. Like Nicola Parker, these women faced scrutiny that should never have happened. Some faced intrusive personal questions on the stand like a criminal. Some faced the paparazzi snapping them outside of court like a criminal. Their lives were completely upended by a choice they made about their own bodies. We can only imagine how unbelievably difficult and traumatic it must’ve been for them then and now. So here’s to all the women across England and Wales who, this week, no longer feel like criminals.