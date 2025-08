Diane Abbott & The Unspoken Rules Of Talking About Race In Britain

Recently, when she was asked if she regretted her comments in a BBC radio interview broadcast two weeks ago, she said, “No, not at all," adding: “Clearly, there must be a difference between racism which is about colour and other types of racism, because you can see a Traveller or a Jewish person walking down the street, you don't know.” It was these remarks that led to her being suspended once again. Let’s be clear: what Diane Abbott originally said the first time around was poorly worded, lacked the nuance required, and, legally, was false. While Jewish and Traveller communities are not necessarily racial groups, they are ethnic groups, because they have a collective identity based on shared history, culture and ancestral ties. And under UK law — specifically, the Equality Act 2010 — these ethnic groups are protected as “races” to prevent them from becoming subject to discrimination. So, although these communities may not constitute as races, they can still, by law, experience racism — making Diane Abbott’s claim partly wrong, but not wholly wrong.