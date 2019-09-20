Skip navigation!
The Pressure To Look Perfect As An Indian Woman
by
Varsha Patel
From high-fashion looks to skincare advice, find out about the hottest beauty trends, tips and looks for hair, makeup and nails.
Beauty
This Instagram-Worthy Skincare Brand Is Like The Ordinary – & It’s Vegan
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
I Never Saw Models With My Skin Condition, So I Became One
by
Jessica Cruel
Beauty
Glossier’s Zit Stick Is Finally Here To Help With Your Breakouts
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
The Best Black Nail Polish Ever Created, According To The Pros
Megan Decker
17 hours ago
Beauty
How Lady Gaga’s Hairstylist Makes The Impossible Possible
Samantha Sasso
20 Sep 2019
Beauty
Uoma Beauty Founder, Sharon Chuter, On The Power Of Service
aimee simeon
20 Sep 2019
Beauty
Chestnut Brown Is The Perfect In-Between Hair Colour For Autumn
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Derm-Approved Ingredients For Your Next DIY Lip Scrub
A quick search for “DIY lip scrub” will pull up thousands of recipe tutorials on YouTube, including a clip of actress Priyanka Chopra creating
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Julianne Hough Just Chopped Her Hair Into The Cutest (& Shortest)...
We’re always here for a Julianne Hough hair change, especially when she brings the drama. For her role as a judge on this season of America’s G
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Bella Hadid Just Brought Back The Sci-Fi Bob
If you thought Kendall Jenner’s blonde transformation was the most shocking celebrity hair change of the week, then you haven’t seen Bella Hadi
by
Samantha Sasso
Hair
The Breakout Hairstyles Everyone Will Be Wearing This Autumn
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Here’s Every Product From Lady Gaga’s New Beauty Bran...
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Beauty
THIS Is How I Finally Stopped Biting My Nails
Nail biting is one of the hardest habits to break. Whether you want a long canvas for cool nail art — or you’re just sick of the annoying impulse
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
‘Beauty Patches’ Promise Healthy Skin, Hair & Nails. ...
From biotin to folic acid, there are hundreds of beauty supplements on the market which claim to give you glowing skin, stronger nails and shinie
by
Nola Marianna Ojomu
Skin Care
Can You Reverse Sun Damage? Here’s What Derms Say
Summer has come and gone, and just like that, we’re wearing jumpers and breaking up with iced coffee (for now). Even though holiday season is over, t
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories Is Officially Here — & There ...
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
My Big Unglamorous Backstage Beauty Diary From London Fashion Week
London Fashion Week is one of the most exciting, glamorous events to hit the capital. Unless you’re a beauty editor. Unlike the immaculately dressed
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
Lizzo Sets Another Trend As She Shows Off Her Biggest Hair Transf...
Lizzo is 100% committed to every shade of the colour purple. Always a beauty trendsetter, Lizzo has shared her newest hair transformation on Instagram, rev
by
Meagan Fredette
Beauty
6 Knotted Headbands For When Your Hair Feels Blah
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Lush Just Dropped Its Spookiest Halloween Collection Yet
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Times Have Changed At
Downton Abbey
— & The Makeup Has, Too
Take your tiaras out of storage: The King and Queen are coming to Downton.
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
Kendall Jenner Went Blonde For London Fashion Week
Kendall Jenner may have skipped New York Fashion Week this season, but the model’s making up for it by starting London Fashion Week with a bang. In
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
The Beauty At London Fashion Week Is Anything But Boring This Year
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
The Best Beauty Advent Calendars For Christmas 2019
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
Victoria Beckham Beauty Has Officially Launched – Here’s Yo...
After almost eight months of anticipation, Victoria Beckham’s debut beauty brand – Victoria Beckham Beauty – is here. And it was well worth the w
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
7 Ways To Style Autumn’s “It” Hair Accessory
I
by
Megan Decker
Nails
The Tiny Detail You Missed At The Marc Jacobs Show
Marc Jacobs’ Spring/Summer 2020 show was over the top — in the best way possible. The clothing and hats were an explosion of colour, feathers, flow
by
Jessica Cruel
Beauty
Selena Gomez Just Debuted A Curly Ombré Lob — & It’s Perfec...
This season, hair colour inspiration is coming from every direction, and all the trending looks have one thing in common: subtle highlights. We’ve se
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
This Throwback ’90s Hair Trend Is Autumn’s Hottest Ha...
by
aimee simeon
Interviews
“We Constantly Get Criticised”: Dua Lipa On Fame & Fr...
Fragrance campaigns, and the protagonists in them, are often just one Vespa ride away from being the plot of a blockbuster romance. They’re inherentl
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Dear Daniela: Is There A Safe Way To Remove Spider Veins?
Dear Daniela, What are my options for both treating and preventing spider veins? In the past few years I’ve developed them on my shins, chest and on the
by
Daniela Morosini
Beauty
A New Charlotte Tilbury Palette Just Launched — For 24 Hours Only
Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk lipstick might be the undisputed bestseller from the celebrity makeup artist’s eponymous brand, but her fans ha
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Beauty
These 4 Shades Of Balayage Are Trending For Autumn
by
Megan Decker
