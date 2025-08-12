This Hair Mask Is So Good, I Forget I Haven’t Had A Trim In Months
I know exactly when my hair is overdue for a trim. As if inflated by an imaginary air pump, the ends puff up post-wash — made even more noticeable by my layers. It’s like a halo of frizz, except it’s not; it’s just my split ends begging for a chop. I know I’m not the only one with this hair conundrum. This summer, with relentless heatwaves and high humidity, “puffy hair” and “how to stop puffy hair” have been popular Google searches. But what if there were one product that could stop it from happening and give you more time between trims, helping you grow longer, stronger hair?
While there are plenty of quenching hair oils and split-end-smoothing leave-ins out there, nothing has made more of a difference to my puffy lengths than Color Wow’s Dreaming Advanced Repair and Resurfacing Treatment, £39.50.
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll probably know Color Wow’s hair care repertoire. Dream Coat, £27, is world-famous for a reason (frizz who?) and, in my opinion, the Texas Hold ‘Em Stronghold Hairspray, £29.50, is worth its weight in gold. But Dreaming is the latest addition to the growing collection — and it has replaced every single conditioner in my shower.
As the name suggests, the aim is to repair and resurface hair. When it comes to hair masks, repairing is a given, but resurfacing? I’d only heard of this in the context of skincare, namely exfoliating acids like glycolic and lactic acid, which make skin smoother and brighter. While this mask doesn’t exfoliate your scalp or strands, it uses ingredients like moisturising squalane, softening rice bran oil, protein-packed quinoa and natural polymers, which form an undetectable film around hair strands. This protective layer smooths the cuticle — the surface layer of the hair strand — resulting in softer, shinier, more resilient hair — and less puffiness. Sure enough, several studies highlight the benefits of these ingredients — especially polymers — for smoothing, protecting and conditioning hair. Besides these, the mask is packed with nourishing glycerin and panthenol (aka vitamin B5), which is known to improve elasticity and prevent breakage over time.
Texture-wise, Dreaming looks and feels like a nourishing body butter rather than a mask or a conditioner. Compared to the brand’s Money Masque, £39.50, (a hair-reviving mask I’ve got my friends and family hooked on), it’s much thicker — but don’t let that put you off. Just a small scoop is enough to coat all my hair (and I have a lot of it), giving a comfortable slip that lets me untangle knots as easily as a hot knife through butter. Because you need so little, rinsing it out after the recommended five minutes is easy. With masks, though, I’d suggest rinsing for an extra 30 seconds beyond what you’d do with conditioner, just to be sure it’s all gone.
I thought Money Masque was excellent for parched hair in need of a trim, but Dreaming is on another level. My hair feels ultra-soft — no, transformed — even as I’m rinsing it out in the shower, but the real magic happens once it’s dry.
Since my keratin treatment has worn off, it takes more passes with the straighteners to achieve the once-effortless sleekness I used to get after a quick rough-dry. Using this mask is the next best thing to a glassy finish — and a snip of the price of a professional hair service. When I use it, the puffiness disappears, yet my hair doesn’t feel greasy, weighed down or look stringy. While split ends can’t actually be repaired (only chopping them off gets rid), I’m convinced the shine helps disguise their usual dry appearance, too.
As for its humidity-shielding promises? The ultimate test was a hot, humid day in London, where even a minute outside can conjure frizz, but my hair stayed almost flyaway-free, with only the slightest drop in my waves.
You might be wondering what sets Dreaming apart from Dream Coat. Aside from the texture — and that this one’s meant to be used in the shower — it works in pretty much the same way: Simply apply it every two to three shampoos (Dream Coat is every three to four). You might also be curious whether it’s packed with silicones. While I don’t think silicones are the enemy (in fact, I believe they can make hair look and feel its absolute best), this treatment is silicone-free, with the aforementioned natural polymers doing all the heavy lifting (or smoothing).
At £39.50, Color Wow’s Dreaming Advanced Repair and Resurfacing Treatment Mask isn’t cheap, but in my experience, a little goes a long way. If you really want to get your money’s worth, try it as a post-styling hair cream. It’s thick enough to smooth flyaways and frizz, but light enough to avoid making your roots look oily. While it’s not intended for this use (it’s meant for wet hair), I can confidently say that it works a treat. So much so, I’ve already got my hands on a second tub.
