What A Year Of No Haircuts Taught Me About Growing Strong, Healthy Hair

Hearing this from Baranyi is vindicating. If you feel as though you aren't being listened to, it might be time to find another hairdresser. I’d recommend reading as many reviews as you can, and asking your friends and family who they trust to do their hair. I had a great experience at London’s Hare & Bone where the stylist listened to my request to compromise some damage to maintain length. We discussed my self-imposed heat ban (not using heated tools more than six times a year) and my strict use of silk pillowcases and scrunchies , which he said were great steps to protect damaged hair from getting worse. For these reasons, he was happy to leave a little damage. It’s also recommended to book a consultation (usually free) before your actual haircut. If you feel like you aren’t being heard, it’s okay to walk away.