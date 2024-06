Dandruff Is Curable & 5 Other Hair Myths Exposed By A London Trichologist

Since having my hair cut into the “ butterfly lob ”, I style my layers with a heated brush — the Shark Smooth Style Hot Brush and Smoothing Comb, £99.99 — which I love because it makes light work of blowdrying. Still, I worry about hair damage, so I put my query to Kingsley. “Anything that gets quite hot isn’t great,” she told me, adding, “You can treat your hair like a delicate flower all the time and that would be great for its health, but your hair is there to have fun with and if you want to style it you’ll want some heat on it.” As such, a pre-shampoo conditioning treatment like Elasticizer, £38 — used weekly — can help maintain the integrity of hair while preventing breakage. I follow this with shampoo and conditioner as usual, then a generous amount of heat protector ( Redken Quick Blowout Accelerated Blowdry Spray, £25.50 ) and my hair feels strong and soft. Kingsley advised paying special attention to the front of my hair, particularly my curtain bangs and top layer of my hair, which I subject to the most heat.