Dandruff Is Curable & 5 Other Hair Myths Exposed By A London Trichologist

Not all flakes are created equal, though. Kingsley’s hi-tech camera uncovered some patches of seborrheic dermatitis (a common inflammatory skin condition where the flakes appear yellow and sticky) which is often mistaken for dandruff. I’m no stranger to this and thought that I had got it under control, but Kingsley’s advice was simple: to wash my hair more frequently. “[Seborrheic dermatitis is caused by] an overgrowth of a yeast called malassezia,” said Kingsley. She added that everyone has this yeast, but it tends to thrive in an oily environment. “That’s one reason why shampooing is so important,” said Kingsley, “because you’re depriving [the yeast] of its food source. Then you can use topicals like shampoos, tonics and masks to help [further] reduce their levels.” I’ve found my groove every other day, but washing your hair as often as is manageable can help to improve the condition of your scalp.