Politics
Body
Trump & FDA Move To Ban Flavored E-Cigs
by
Erika W. Smith
unstyled
Alyssa Milano On Child Stardom, How Her Activism Began, & Troll-Fighting
by
Justin Ravitz
TV Shows
Karamo Returns To Instagram After Sean Spicer Drama
by
Kathryn Lindsay
News
How To Help Victims Of Hurricane Dorian In The Bahamas
by
Sarah Midkiff
US News
Shooting In West Texas Leaves 8 Dead Including Gunman, 20 More Injured
Sarah Midkiff
2 Sep 2019
News
The Best Signs & Tweets From The Anti-Prorogation Protests
Nick Levine
31 Aug 2019
News
I Was There To Hear Jeffrey Epstein's Accusers Describe The Exploitation & Rape ...
Leah Carroll
30 Aug 2019
News
Everything You Can Do To Protest Boris Johnson's Suspension Of Pa...
There’s nothing like the threat of a constitutional crisis to shock you back to real life after a bank holiday weekend. And that’s exactly what we got,
by
Rose Stokes
News
Dozens Of Survivors Of Jeffrey Epstein's Abuse Testify In Court
The details varied from woman to woman as they took their place behind the podium of a packed New York City courtroom on Tuesday, but their message was uni
by
Leah Carroll
Features
What Do We Do With The Women Who Go Out With Problematic Men
Hillary Clinton. Melania Trump. Carrie Symonds. They’re all women who are in relationships with problematic men. Powerful men who have treated other wome
by
Vicky Spratt
US News
First Death Linked To Vaping Reported Amid Escalating Illness
On Friday, US public health officials announced that they are investigating 193 cases this summer of a mysterious, vaping-related respiratory illness which
by
Sarah Midkiff
News
Parkland Students Announce Their Sweeping Gun Control Policy Prop...
After a mass shooter opened fire, killing 17 of their classmates and wounding many others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the
by
Amelia Harnish
US News
The Serial Killer The FBI Didn't Want America To Know About
For fourteen years, Israel Keyes crisscrossed the country committing a series of monstrous – and completely random – rapes and murders. His methods def
by
Leah Carroll
News
Here’s What You Need to Know About Climate Change
It’s an extremely hot girl summer for everyone this year— because the Earth’s global temperature is rising annually, and we are responsible. That’s
by
Emily Holshouser
Fashion
Does The CFDA's Trump-Backing Board Member Contradict Its Own Mis...
It’s become impossible — for citizens, brands and organisations — to stay politically neutral in 2019. Jewellery designer and Council of Fashion Desi
by
Channing Hargrove
US News
Gun Control Activists Rally Across The U.S. To Demand Urgent Acti...
Gun control advocates rallied across the U.S. this weekend to demand legislative action from Congress. The Recess Rallies, which are happening while Congre
by
Alejandra Salazar
News
How The 'Manosphere' Is Breeding Far Right Extremists
What do the majority of mass shooters and terrorists have in common? They’re all men. Between 1982 and 2018, 97% of mass shooters in the US were men. Mea
by
Vicky Spratt
Work & Money
£583 Extra A Month – How The Hidden Costs Of Being Disabled...
How would you manage if you suddenly had to shell out an extra £583 a month on top of everything else you were already planning to spend this month? You?
by
Jess Commons
News
Jeffrey Epstein Dies While Awaiting Sex Trafficking Trial
Jeffery Epstein, a financier who was recently indicted on charges of sex trafficking, was found dead this morning in Metropolitan Correctional Center in Ne
by
Tara Edwards
Fashion
Not Everyone's Happy About Taylor Swift's
Vogue
Cover
The political climate in this country is fraught. Suddenly, everything is political in a way that it never was before — especially in fashion. Designers
by
Channing Hargrove
News
The Victims Of The Dayton, OH Shooting Included Sibling Of The Gu...
Preliminary information has been released about the victims of the mass shooting that occurred in Dayton, OH. Dayton police report that that the sister of
by
Tara Edwards
US News
Cyntoia Brown Has Been Released From Prison
Update: Cyntoia Brown was released from a Tennessee prison today after serving 15 years. Gov. Bill Haslam, who commuted her life sentence, told NBC News, ?
by
Andrea González-R...
US News
SoulCycle Responds To Backlash Over Owner's Fundraiser For Trump
Update: Both Equinox and Soul Cycle have both responded to the backlash against Stephen Ross's upcoming fundraiser with heartfelt statements on Instag
by
Molly Longman
News
Unpopular Opinion
: "I'm Pro-Choice & I Voted For Trump
In Refinery29's Unpopular Opinion, we go outside the Twitter bubble to hear from our readers what they really think about the 2020 election, what issu
by
Refinery29 Editors
Wellness
What It's Like To Be A Woman Working In Domestic Abuse Rehabilita...
Domestic violence against women is a hidden crime that the World Health Organization (WHO) has called an epidemic. Officially, 1.3 million women are affect
by
Leila Hawkins
News
We Can Break The Cycle of American Gun Violence — We Have To Keep...
As I woke up on Sunday morning reflecting on the shooting in El Paso, Texas, I read the news of nine people killed in Dayton, Ohio. In Chicago, four people
by
Tyah-Amoy Roberts
News
Emma Watson Launches Sexual Harassment Advice Line For Women
Emma Watson has helped launch a legal advice helpline for women who are dealing with sexual harassment at work. According to The Independent, the helpline
by
Eni Subair
US News
Federal Investigators Treat El Paso, Texas Shooting As An Act Of ...
Federal investigators will treat Saturday morning’s mass shooting in El Paso, TX as an act of domestic terrorism, according to John Bash, the U.S. Attorn
by
Lydia Wang
US News
9 Killed & 27 Injured After Mass Shooting In Dayton, OH
A shooter killed nine and injured 27 more in a mass shooting early Sunday morning in Dayton, Ohio, the city's mayor, Nan Whaley, said in a press confe
by
Courtney E. Smith
US News
Among El Paso, TX Shooting Victims Is A 25-Year-Old Woman Who Sav...
Among the victims of the mass shooting in the El Paso, Texas is a 25-year-old woman named Jordan Anchondo, who died while shielding her 2-month-old son fro
by
Tara Edwards
US News
20 Dead & Two Dozen Injured After Shooting At An El Paso, TX Walmart
20 were killed in a shooting at an El Paso, TX Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall on Saturday afternoon, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a report from th
by
Courtney E. Smith
US News
She's With Them: Inside The World Of Hillary Clinton Superfans
Hillary Clinton may have lost the election, but she won these superfans' hearts a long time ago.
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
All The Key Moments From The Second Democratic Presidential Debate
On Wednesday night, 10 candidates took the stage in the second of 12 Democratic primary debates in the US: Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Har
by
Andrea González-R...
World News
Why Women In Iran Are Facing Prison For Posting Photos Online
Women in Iran could be jailed for up to a decade for filming or taking photos of themselves without their headscarves in public, following a warning this w
by
Natalie Gil
