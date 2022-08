Climate Anxiety Should Be The Call To Collective Action

Surely devoting more attention to managing the symptoms of climate anxiety results in less of it being afforded to fixing the causes? The tepid advice inside SEO-driven articles on the topic typically reads something like this: 'Whatever it is, try not to put too much pressure on yourself and remember you can’t change everything – but you can make changes in your own way.' Why shouldn’t we be putting pressure on ourselves? Why can’t we change everything? And why should we accept the limitations posed on us by increasingly authoritarian states, which more often than not seek to protect the same groups that are destroying the environment for profit ? Of course, doing something about climate anxiety is better than nothing and it’s undeniable that taking care of yourself is crucial to sustained activism . Yet if this looks like assuaging climate-related guilt by engaging in corporate greenwashing , the sources of collective climate anxiety will remain the same. No amount of daily Headspace meditation sessions will stop polluters in their tracks if effective political organising doesn’t take place.