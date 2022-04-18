How I’m Saving Myself From Burnout While Fighting For Change In The UK

No career should consume us this way, so I’d like to propose a solution: Burnout Leave. The fun part of imagining something that doesn’t currently exist is that it could, hypothetically, be anything we needed it to be. An allocated period of paid leave: one day a week, one month a year, three months sabbatical, to be taken when needed. An allowance which mitigates the risk of harm. Whilst it shouldn’t be for workers to redesign the UK’s employment model, regardless of how it would be implemented, Burnout Leave must: