Is it possible to have healed “too much” following a bad romantic experience ? Adrienne, 29, from London, who doesn’t want to share her full name, thinks so. “I think I've healed too much because my tolerance for waiting to see if anything serious comes out of a romantic connection has been at an all-time low,” she says. “I'm no longer willing to stick something out if I feel like what's in front of me is not 100% what I want, which I think has come about from a heightened awareness of putting myself first.” Healing by definition is the process of becoming well again after injury but the idea of it being something you can overdo has become part of our therapy-adjacent lingo. On apps like TikTok, people are claiming (both jokingly and seriously) that they've “healed too much” to capture the feeling that they’ve done so much self-work following romantic letdowns that they’re now pushing romantic interests away. These people aren’t ready to love again — they’ve healed (or so they think) to a point of being unable to take a gamble on new romance . Hence they’ve taken their healing “too far”. TikTok is filled with people documenting their #healingjourney , some of whom go on to make videos about how they’ve healed too much because they now “don’t like anybody”, “don’t love anyone anymore” and “have zero tolerance for jerks”. While some of that’s progress — keep cutting off the jerks! — the rest of it reads like an unhelpful coping mechanism for emotional pain.