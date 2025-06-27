5 Women On The Reality Of ADHD Medication

If I didn’t have to take the medication, I wouldn’t, because it affects my personality. I like being slightly loud and weird, but when I take it, I feel a bit dull and boring. If that’s what being neurotypical feels like every day, I’m honestly glad I have ADHD. That said, the medication helps me massively with everyday tasks, especially at work. Ironically, as a freelance artist without strict deadlines or a boss, I find it extremely hard to work on the project when I’m not on my medication, so I am thankful to have it. However, when I don’t take the medication consistently, or when it starts wearing off in the evening, I do get a feeling of numbnesses or sadness. The anxiety and racing thoughts come back in full force, and I don’t feel like doing anything other than just sitting there, but this doesn’t happen if I take the tablets consistently.