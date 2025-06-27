5 Women On The Reality Of ADHD Medication
“When the medication kicked in that first day, maybe an hour or so after taking it, it was like finally being at peace,” remembers Kerry*, 35, who started taking medication around a year ago following a diagnosis of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). ADHD is a neurological condition that impacts a person’s ability to function due to inattention, hyperactivity and difficulty focusing. Not everyone who takes the medication has such an instant reaction, in fact, many find it takes weeks or months to get to this point, but this is what many hope the medication will do for them.
“It’s like a manual radio. That white noise you would get when you’re in between stations and then finally the clarity when you tune in. My brain was entirely white noise, so many racing thoughts I couldn't hear a thing. Then when I took the medication I could hear,” says Kerry. “But also I just felt happy and positive, which I was not expecting. As someone who had spent 10 years taking anti-depressants this was incredible.” She now no longer takes them, and thinks she was misdiagnosed with depression.
Getting on medication is a common course of action following an ADHD diagnosis. There has been a seven-fold increase in adults diagnosed with ADHD in recent years, with attention called to the rise in women being diagnosed specifically partly due to greater awareness of the condition. That rise in numbers has contributed (among other things) to a global shortage of medication.
As scary as taking medication can feel, many adults find it life changing under the supervision of a GP who will monitor the dosage until it’s working optimally. UK charity, ADHD Adult, explains that after a diagnosis if you choose to be treated with medication, you will go through a process called titration. On their website, they said that “your blood pressure, heart rate, weight and any benefits and side effects that you notice from the medication should be monitored carefully”. This is to check how well you’re tolerating medication and how effective it is. “In general, adults with ADHD are usually started on a low dose of lisdexamfetamine or methylphenidate and this dose will gradually be increased,” they added. Other treatment options, if a person doesn’t want medication, include therapy and lifestyle changes like exercise. In the U.S., the process is similar, but with some different medicines available, like Aderall.
Treating ADHD is complex, says Dr Deborah Lee of Dr Fox Online Pharmacy. “Many different drugs are used, all of which alter the balance of neurotransmitters in the brain,” she says, which is why the titration process under doctor guidance is so important. “The drugs used to treat ADHD all have different duration of action. Some of the stimulant drugs are short-acting, with a duration of action of three to five hours. Some stimulants are long-acting, which are effective for eight hours. Other stimulants last for 12 hours,” Lee adds. The possible side effects include loss of appetite, weight loss, anxiety, nausea, vomiting and insomnia.
Refinery29 spoke to five women about their journeys with ADHD medication — the pros, the cons, the stress of the ongoing global national shortage, and the effect it’s had on their day-to-day functioning.
*Name has been withheld to protect identity.
Lucy*, 28, Folkestone
I have been on Elvanse for about two and a half years now, following my ADHD diagnosis six months ago. It took about six months to get up to the dosage that works. (During that time, there was a medication shortage and I had to stop taking it for two months. I was anxious that I'd stop doing well at work, but my boss was incredibly supportive and understanding).
The first week I took it, I suddenly realised that I knew where my keys were when I was about to leave the house and started sobbing with joy and relief. Perhaps that sounds like a small thing, but I hadn't had that before, no matter what systems I'd put in place. It had led to consistent stress, and made leaving the house feel like a trial every day.
Medication hasn't "cured" my ADHD. I still struggle with some aspects of organisation (my email inbox isn't pretty) but overall, I feel like life is easier to handle now. I don't have a looming sense of dread that I've forgotten something.
However, my sleep is worse. I sleep less, and struggle to fall asleep. It's something I have accepted as the trade off. I take breaks from my medication at least one day of the weekend, usually on a day I think I might have a few drinks, as you're not meant to drink whilst taking it. That allows me to catch up on my sleep, too. The medication can make my body feel like it's highly anxious, even if that's not a reflection of my emotional state. With therapy, I've got better at identifying the difference between the two.
I confessed to a friend just before starting medication that I was concerned it would "kill my sparkle." What if my ADHD traits were what made me interesting? What if my creativity was dependent on being unmedicated? What if my individuality suffered? That hasn't been the case. I'm still very sparkly. I'm just sparkly in a way that lets me get things done.
Medication has allowed me to be much more accepting towards myself. Whilst in the past, I've seen my ADHD symptoms as character failings and weakness of will, I can now see that I was just dealing with different brain chemistry.
Florence*, 28, London
The national medication shortage has affected me. I’ve waited since August 2024 for my medication, and received them at the end of May 2025.
I have been on medication for about four weeks now, so I am doing titration which is where they gradually increase the dose. I am currently at 54mg up from 18mg. I’m feeling the most side effects on this higher dosage and am still navigating it. I think I may switch brands as I am not feeling the beneficial effects of it in terms of concentration and focus, which everyone talks about.
The main side effects I’m dealing with are a complete loss of appetite on the days I take the medication and also being unable to sleep on the higher dosage. I am now trialling taking them much earlier in the morning to see if this will help with the sleeping situation. My day-to-day function is still fine but again I’m still finding it hard to focus at work. I have also had some spells of anxiety as well which I think are the effects of the medication, so I am trying to navigate this as well. This could be because my brain is clearer, so I am feeling those types of feelings more than before, but I am not 100% sure.
Kerry*, 35, London
I have such a vivid memory of the first day I took my medication (Elvanse), about a year ago. It was like the first day of my new life. That day I did more cleaning and organising than I'd done in years, as well as putting everything on my Vinted pile actually onto Vinted.
I had a pretty smooth journey with the medication. I started at 20mg and slowly worked up to 50mg. At first sleep was a bit of an issue and I had random muscle pains, but that's due to the fact the medication is a stimulant. The most obvious and consistent side effect was dry mouth, but this just meant I drank buckets of water and didn't crave coffee or tea so that helped. I also didn't have a massive drop off when the medication wore off which helped a lot. Some people feel that quite dramatically. In total the titration period for me was around three months.
I was very cynical about taking meds, was concerned about the lack of research for long term use, and the lack of understanding around how the menstrual cycle interacts with the medication. The worst bit was no caffeine (including decaf coffee or tea) and no booze. It was hard to imagine life without oat flat whites and G&Ts. However, my psychiatrist (who I had to pay to see privately) gently encouraged me to give it a go since there was nothing to lose. I kept a diary at first to help keep track of how I was finding it.
The medication shortage is an ongoing challenge. My prescriptions are on a month by month basis, and most of the time pharmacies do not have it in stock. A couple of times I have gone with the prescription only to be told it's not possible to even order in. I had to call around every Boots in London one Saturday. I get a little anxious every month when it's prescription time.
I absolutely did not understand how much ADHD was affecting my life before I took this medication. Work is so much easier and I can access that “deep work” state. My productivity is better, I’ll actually book the dentist appointment that I need. Even with my relationships, I’d often put my phone on flight mode all day because it was just too much. In hindsight I'm so proud of myself for getting through life to this point.
Nina*, 38, London
I’ve been on ADHD medication for five years. Despite paying privately for a diagnosis, I found the titration process incredibly slow and frustrating: the system is set up to diagnose, not to support. The first medication I tried massively exacerbated my anxiety, which was alarming. Eventually I switched to Concerta, which worked far better. Later, I had to adjust again to a shorter-acting medication to suit my unpredictable work schedule. That shift, facilitated through my GP, turned out to be the most effective fit for me.
Medication has completely changed the game for me. I run a small business, wear many hats, and work in a high-pressure environment. It’s like my brain finally has a ‘focus’ button. I can sit down and do the boring but necessary admin that keeps everything running. For the first time, I understood what people meant when they said their brain was ‘quiet.’ I thought that was a myth.
ADHD medication isn’t a magic fix, but it’s a tool that has made the rest of my toolkit usable. The frustrating part is how hard you have to fight to get access to something that, quite literally, just lets you live your life. If I’d received this kind of support at school, I wonder how different my path might have been, not just in terms of achievement, but also in how kindly I might have treated myself along the way.
I have had a battle with my GP’s office, though. For the last two years, the pharmacist insisted on only prescribing two weeks’ worth of medication at a time. As someone with ADHD, keeping up with that administrative cycle has practically been a full-time job and has often left me with no medication for weeks at a time while I wait for them to prescribe. They finally admitted they’d made a mistake and I was meant to be given a month’s supply all along, but even after that admission, I’ve now been waiting three weeks for the corrected prescription to materialise.
The hardest part isn’t the medication, it’s navigating a rigid system that makes you jump through hoops because no one will read their own instructions or actually listen to you when you’re pointing out their errors. And the only person carrying the burden — the time, the energy, the admin, the stress — is you.
Jane*, 23, London
I’ve been on and off medication for about three years, mainly due to the shortage. I had to fight to get my prescription back. I also wasn’t on it for a few months while struggling to get my prescription transferred after moving from Cornwall to London. That transition was a big challenge and took a serious toll on my mental health and ability to function in daily life, as I didn’t have them for a while.
Starting the medication was the biggest blessing, yet also the saddest experience I’ve had. I take Elvanse, and the process of finding the right dose and brand in Cornwall went smoothly. I started with 30mg, and after each review, my dose was increased until I reached 70mg. However, 70mg turned out to be too much for me, so I went back down to 60mg, which I preferred and stayed on.
I was at university when I first started taking it. I was really struggling to keep up with the workload, and the tablets were a godsend. They helped me so much with completing assignments. I honestly don’t think I could’ve made it through university without them. For the first time in my life, I was able to manage normal, everyday tasks without a constant struggle. It was also the first time I experienced quiet in my own brain. That realisation was peaceful yet sad, it made me fully aware of how much I had been struggling all along.
If I didn’t have to take the medication, I wouldn’t, because it affects my personality. I like being slightly loud and weird, but when I take it, I feel a bit dull and boring. If that’s what being neurotypical feels like every day, I’m honestly glad I have ADHD. That said, the medication helps me massively with everyday tasks, especially at work. Ironically, as a freelance artist without strict deadlines or a boss, I find it extremely hard to work on the project when I’m not on my medication, so I am thankful to have it. However, when I don’t take the medication consistently, or when it starts wearing off in the evening, I do get a feeling of numbnesses or sadness. The anxiety and racing thoughts come back in full force, and I don’t feel like doing anything other than just sitting there, but this doesn’t happen if I take the tablets consistently.
