Pharmacists of course have a responsibility to keep an eye on who is buying co-codamol without a prescription and to stop selling it to someone if they are asking for it too frequently. The loophole, as we all know, is simply to go to a different pharmacy. When this happens, even the most cautious pharmacist can’t do anything to help. Grayson knows this only too well. “If you’ve got an active pain and you’re taking co-codamol to respond to the pain, that’s okay,” she says, “but what we find with people who have chronic pain is it becomes pre-emptive. That’s where the risk of addiction becomes much more pertinent. People take it to pre-empt pain, rather than as a response to it.” Grayson has seen people combining co-codamol with Nurofen Plus to get more codeine (which Nurofen Plus contains) — anyone doing this is advised to see a GP and pharmacists should refuse to sell them the products. In Grayson’s experience though, the level of warning that staff give customers varies from pharmacy to pharmacy, and having a full conversation about the risks of codeine seldom happens due to lack of time. Kate Blazey, executive medical director at WithYou , a drug, alcohol and mental health charity, hears from patients who take it to manage chronic pain and develop ongoing problems as a result. “Opioids like co-codamol can lead to dependence, which means you could experience physical withdrawal symptoms when you try to stop or cut back.”