Like Rachel, Stephanie noticed that the tablets didn’t work as well as time went on. She needed to access stronger doses not available OTC. “Family members undergoing medical treatments would give me their higher dose co-codamol and again I was finding it worked wonders for my pain,” she says. “It was my only coping mechanism to function normally. I was becoming depressed and I would use it to numb not only the physical pain but the mental pain as well. If I couldn’t sleep, I would use it to fall asleep. If I ran out, I would become distressed and panic.” With hindsight, Stephanie sees she was addicted. Living alone made it easier to hide the extent of her daily habit. Today, under the guidance of her doctor, she uses co-codamol once a month, if that, and it works as well now as it did when she first took it. After going to the GP to get help with her pain and reliance on co-codamol, she was prescribed amitriptyline, an antidepressant, which can help ease chronic nerve pain. “It helps my day-to-day pain management,” Stephanie says. “Once this kicked in I found myself reaching for other painkillers much less often.” Alongside amitriptyline, she uses heat pads and hot water bottles for minor pain, keeping them “dotted all over the house”, and a TENS machine. Stephanie is no longer addicted to co-codamol.