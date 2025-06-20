What This Summer Solstice Will Bring, According To Your Star Sign
This is summer, where the sun rises earlier and sets later, lighting us up with hope. The Summer Solstice, which commences on June 21st at 2:42 a.m. GMT, symbolises the sun's and Mother Earth's mighty force. Now is a time for us to honour the natural rhythms of the universe by setting intentions and manifesting our future under its brilliance. Use the longest day of the year to connect with your inner self and those you love.
Simultaneously, Cancer season begins, allowing us to give a littledew tenderness to ourselves and others. Splash around and do the crab dance to create memories, and have fun.
Read your horoscopes below to find out what the Summer Solstice will bring for you.
Aries
Home is where your heart is, so treat your dwelling with TLC. Bring greenery into your house and make sure you cleanse its surroundings. Refreshing its aura will give your property the seasonal pick-me-up it needs. You might spruce up the color palette with vibrant dishes that radiate positivity. A little effort goes a long way. You will appreciate the enhancements and changes you make.
Taurus
Dust off your sandals and wear them to a social gathering that's been on your radar for weeks. You’ll have a lot of pleasure bonding with your squad and building connections with their guests. With your network evolving, you will feel as though you’re on top of the world, which you are. This is the beginning of a new era, so you should enjoy it.
Gemini
The best things in life are free, but that does not mean you can’t benefit from a financial glow-up. With some Summer Solstice magic, you can increase funds from your job or side hustle. Try to save your pennies for the future because you never know when the financial cushion will come in handy (or when you will want an impromptu trip to the mall).
Cancer
You’ve been playing second fiddle to your besties and brood (or at least feeling that way, even if you’re not articulating it). This is your time to shine and sparkle. Make it your birthday goal to break out from the shadows of the moon and let the exuberant sun illuminate your amazing attributes. You are an inspirational crab worthy of awesomeness. Go get 'em!
Leo
With Leo season starting soon, you might take a backseat from the Solstice events and parties by staying home. You’ll find that decompressing and unwinding with a mocktail in hand and mask on your face is the reviver you need. Sleeping in over the weekend is another must to restore your energy levels. You’ll be ready to celebrate your solar return next month.
Virgo
You’ve gotta give to get back to the good. Think of this as a turning point that pushes you to level up and become more active in your local community. Spend a few hours with your neighbours channelling your energy and time in a humanitarian endeavour. This work will be emotionally fulfilling and bring new friends into your life who share similar interests.
Libra
Your career is getting more interesting, now that exciting opportunities are coming. Whatever you do, accept the assignments from your boss or client because it’ll lead to other projects. You could receive a promotion, so be prepared for a great chance that will bring momentum to the vocational growth you’re going through. The best is yet to come when it comes to your professional winning streak.
Scorpio
Some of your best moments and ideas come when you’re in a place that heartens your visions. Exploration and adventure are two forces that can change your mindset and your motivation. Elude the mundane and head to the beach or the countryside: your mind will be energised and you will buzz with ideas. The vacation will be the most rewarding part of the summer. Plan your escape, Scorpio!
Sagittarius
Usually, you lead with intellect. Your intuition is ramped up, making it easier than ever to trust your gut. You’ll be able to get down to the bottom of anything thrown your way and survive the local gossip grapevine by taking stock of your vibes. You might want to journal your dreams because insights will be relevant to you.
Capricorn
Let love in this summer. A crush or significant other is pledging their loyalty to you. Their words are full of kindness, allowing you to change your relationship status and recommit to them. Don’t get so caught up in the romantic affair that you lose track of other obligations. Keep one foot on the ground while you get lost in the clouds.
Aquarius
Last year, you spent the summer trying to mend friendships. This time, you're basking in the optimism of knowing you're in a wonderful place with those you care about. Rather than dwell on the past, relish in understanding how far you've come and that you're the water-bearer who is vital to the scene — proving you will have a thrilling season and you'll be extremely popular.
Pisces
Creativity is a gift that you're lucky to have. You will be surprised how much artistry you're able to bring to the table during the first days of summer, due the Solstice, and then in the upcoming months. The cosmos is highlighting your talents, which is why you're seeing major shifts in your work. Embrace the current flow and allow it to motivate you towards excellence.
