Venus In Cancer Is Here & It’s Time To Harness Your Emotions
The dreamiest part of the season is upon us! Think long walks on the sand, midnight kisses with your boo, and never-ending cuddles. Venus in Cancer is bringing it all and more from July 30th to August 25th, and it’s about time! We could use some summer lovin’.
Not only the planet of love, Venus also allows us to understand how we align in all kinds of relationships and navigate social dynamics. Venus represents trends, fashion, music, aesthetics, artistry, emotions, taste, and sensual desires. Therefore, it plays a vital role in connecting with ourselves, others, and the world around us. Venus is the goddess of fun, so each of its transits is an opportunity to have a good time and experience life to its fullest.
Now that Venus is swimming into the water sign Cancer, we can rest assured that heartfelt pleasure is around the corner. While Cancers have a rep for being homebodies with maternal and nurturing vibes, Venus in Cancer likes to join the party — just in moderation. Getting motivated to go out can be tough, but once we get our ballet flats on, we’ll be ready to dance the night away under the glow of the summer moon. Like the flow of water and the turning of the tides, Venus in Cancer is unstoppable once it gets going.
Not to say that Venus in Cancer can’t get moody — we all can sometimes, depending on the energy surrounding us. In this transit, Venus uses its pinchers and makes us more aware of our boundaries and limits with others. Sharing our secrets will be hard at times — that is, until we know we can 100% trust others. Who can blame us for wanting to know who we’re spilling our tea with? It’s wise to be astute and selective when it comes to who we allow in our orbit.
In the next few weeks, our creativity will shine. Venus in Cancer likes to forge its own path — like the crab walking sideways — to bring fresh perspectives. We’ll be inspired to do things our way in our own time. Our talents and projects will take centre stage, even if we shy away from the attention. Privacy is essential to Venus in Cancer because home life is sacred. Friends become family and those close relationships become a vital part of our existence.
We also might be extra sensitive during this time, so keep a box of tissues nearby. Remember, it’s not a bad thing to get tearful; it’s cathartic to release repressed feelings. Join the Emotional Hearts Club and be a crybaby — we’ll all be in the same boat, so you won’t be alone. It’s the perfect time to harness those feelings: get nostalgic and sentimental by scrapbooking or making a collage of memories for social media and tag your crew.
While we want to be appreciated and valued the same way we do others, this astrological transit makes us more protective of our hearts. Once we crack open our hard exteriors and let people in, we will see how much support and kindness they can share. It’ll take a while to build the rapport and trust, but once it’s established, we’ll have lifelong besties and partners.
This summer’s Venus in Cancer pops because the romantic planet squares Saturn and Neptune retrograde in Aries on August 1st, a day that will bring intense energy; making us feel stuck. The best way to get through it is to go with the flow. The following 24 hours of August 2nd brings new energy to fight the good fight and make moves. Venus and Jupiter form an ultra-tender connection in Cancer on August 12th, making it a great day to ask for a raise, go out with friends, and check out the dating apps (update your photos and bio on August 12th for maximum results). Love and luck are in the air; use them to your advantage. Venus in Cancer gets a push from the Nodes of Destiny to embrace a karmic connection — maybe even a soulmate!
Enjoy Venus in Cancer by embracing your inner crab tendencies by luxuriating by a pool or at the beach, and feel the refreshing optimism and emotional reset!
