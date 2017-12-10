I Have Social Anxiety But I Still Want An Invite To The Party

As someone with SA, my confidence is heavily based on how often people like me and include me in their plans, so when they don’t, I clutch onto all my insecurities and together we go down the rabbit hole and jump to the worst conclusion. I immediately assume that they’re sick of me, they don’t like me, they’ve never liked me to begin with. I picture the worst-case scenario, where my friends plot to ghost me and my boyfriend dumps me because I’m simply not good enough. It might sound ridiculous to many, but anybody who struggles with anxiety or depression can probably relate to the feeling of worthlessness that comes with being left out of plans. Whether it’s a coffee, a networking event or a party, knowing that my friends are having fun without me makes me feel unworthy because I wasn’t given the option to have fun with them.