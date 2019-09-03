Having used the apps myself, I would agree that they help to pinpoint which colours suit you (bold reds complement my skin tone, pale nudes just look strange). Interestingly, though, while trying on eye makeup, lipstick and Kim Kardashian-style contouring, I found that I kept zoning in on flaws in my skin because I was spending so much time staring at myself through the lens. This is something Refinery29's beauty editor Jacqueline Kilikita seconds. "Some VR beauty apps I've tried are incredibly fun, very useful and often harmless, allowing me to get a glimpse of what I might look like with huge winged liner or chunky highlights. But I found that I started to overanalyse my face – my skin in particular. I'd hone in on something considered 'problematic' like my oily complexion or acne scars."