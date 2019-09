It isn't just hair and makeup, though, as this technology also extends to skincare. Numerous brands have launched apps where uploading a quick phone selfie allows for a diagnosis of what might need 'work', such as fine lines or dark circles. Twenty-six-year-old recruiter Jasmine* admits that trying a new skincare app gave her a complex about her skin. "I recently tried a new face mapping skincare app because I had experienced a breakout and I wanted quick advice. The acne is what I wanted to target but the app picked up on fine lines and hyperpigmentation . These are things I'd never actually thought about, so I worried about my spots and these other 'problematic' areas to the point of obsession." Alongside apps, 'smart' mirrors are also gaining traction in the beauty industry. A handful even rank the quality of your skin via selfies: the higher the number, the 'better' the condition of your skin, with scores ranging from 'poor' to 'excellent'. This could well exacerbate insecurities, as it suggests your skin simply isn't 'good enough'.