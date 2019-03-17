As I unbox the mirror (a little heavy, even for the 'mini' version) I realise it needs to be plugged into a power source to work, but the stand allows me to prop it up on my desk at work and dressing table at home. I have absolutely no clue about technology but it doesn't take me long to set up an account. My first port of call is the Skin Analyser section. Once I click open the webcam, it immediately snaps a picture of my face and gets scanning. I like that there's a shutter button so I don't have to do the really paranoid (but totally legit) thing of covering up the cam with Blu Tack out of fear I'm being spied on... I click on each 'concern' one by one and I'm awarded a score in the 90s for roughness (which equates to 'good') but a shocking 20.2% for pores, which gives me a 'poor' result. I gasp. Even though I have quite oily, acne-prone skin, I've never been bothered by my pores and they don't look overly large to me. Admittedly, this gives me a complex and I spend the next half hour peering into the mirror, obsessively counting each one and bulk buying salicylic acid.