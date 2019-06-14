In past years, food was often used as a method of treating illnesses, but things have changed. Life expectancy has improved and science has advanced in leaps and bounds. While we don’t have the answer to everything yet, I can be certain when I say there is no role for traditional facial mapping for acne despite its celebrity support and following and the tradition of how our ancestors lived. Unlike other areas of medicine, skin health is one that branches out of the remit of doctors alone. It is much more open to promoting non-science-based treatments and this is because there is lots of money to be made from the consumer, and because the skin is a low-risk organ. If someone did something wrong with your heart or lungs it would be much more catastrophic than getting your skincare wrong. The placebo effect and our desire to believe in products adds to this milieu. This is how people can get away with giving incorrect advice and it being propagated over and over again with little accountability.