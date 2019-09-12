Skip navigation!
Work & Money
Living
I Make $54,000 As A Legal Assistant
by
You
Work & Money
I Make $58,409 As A Tax Advisory Specialist — & I'm Legally Blind
by
You
Work & Money
Meet The Women Caught In The Vicious Payday Loans Cycle
by
Laura Whateley
Dedicated Feature
How To Make A Good First Impression, Your Way
by
Amy Sedghi
Apple Products
This Is How To Get The New iPhone Before It Sells Out
Hannah Rimm
12 Sep 2019
Living
I Make $124,000 As An International Tax Manager & I’ve Never Negotiated
You
12 Sep 2019
Money Diaries
A Week In Bahrain On A $15,000 Salary
You
11 Sep 2019
Living
Money Diary: A 27-Year-Old Model In London On 20k
by
Anonymous
Living
Modern Workplace Anxiety Is Manifesting In The Bathroom
Have you ever waited inside a bathroom stall longer than you have to, not because you’re busy scrolling through Instagram or filling up a fantasy Shopbop
by
Cait Munro
Work & Money
What I Learned As The Only Woman On My Team In The Tech Industry
Ginny Hogan is an LA-based writer and stand-up comedian. She’s a contributor to The New Yorker, The New York Times and McSweeney’s. Forbes rece
by
Ginny Hogan
Work & Money
How To Deal With Representation Burnout In The Workplace
In January, Anne Helen Peterson deemed millennials “the burnout generation,” and in May the World Health Organisation officially legitimised bu
by
Anabel Pasarow
Dedicated Feature
5 Common Money Mistakes & How To Fix 'Em
by
Money Medics
Work & Money
Advice From A Nice Girl: How Do I Start Building A Professional N...
Welcome to Refinery29’s career column Advice From A Nice Girl. Every month, readers can ask Fran Hauser, bona fide boss and author of the
by
Fran Hauser
Books & Art
13 Books By Successful Women That’ll Actually Help Your Career
by
Angelica Malin
Living
I Packed My Lunch Every Day For A Month & This Is What I Learned
I am not a lunch packer. Or, at least, I wasn’t a lunch packer, until one day, in the throes of mid-July ennui, I said to my co-workers, I think I’m go
by
Cait Munro
Money Diaries
A Week In Silver Spring, MD, On A $266,716 Joint Income
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we’re tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We’re asking millennials how th
by
You
Tech
It’s Facebook Official: Facebook’s Dating App Has Finally A...
“Facebook Official” is officially taking on a whole new meaning. Starting today, Facebook Dating, Facebook’s on-app dating platform, is launc
by
Anabel Pasarow
Work & Money
Should You Ever Lend Money To Friends? We Asked, You Answered
Ask Google if you should lend your friend money and the consensus among finance writers and internet know-it-alls is an emphatic no: it’s awkward, you pr
by
Natalie Gil
Money Diaries
Money Diary: A 23-Year-Old's First Week In A Graduate Job In Shef...
by
Anonymous
Work & Money
Food Spending Diary: I Spent £63 In A Week & Ate Out 4 Times
How much money do you spend a week on food? Unless you're very good indeed at budgeting (read: writing down every single thing you spend and batch coo
by
Bekki May
Work & Money
13 Women Share The Biggest Money Lies They've Ever Told
by
Judith Ohikuare
Work & Money
13 Ways To Trick Yourself Into Saving Money
by
Jess Commons
Work & Money
What It's Really Like To Work On A Cruise Ship
If you've ever taken a cruise , you know that it takes thousands of people to make sure you and your fellow travellers are housed, fed, and entertaine
by
Olivia Harrison
Money Diaries
Money Diary: A Radio Presenter In Newcastle On 20.5k
by
Anonymous
Work & Money
What Your Boss REALLY Thinks Of Your Behaviour
by
Amelia Edelman
Weddings
Why My £1,200 Wedding Pissed Off My Friends & Family
When my husband proposed to me, it was on an empty tract of land. It’s more romantic than it sounds. UC Santa Barbara, where Ken teaches, was building ne
by
Talya Meyers
Work & Money
This Is How Many Employers Are 'Unsure' About Hiring Women Who Ma...
A staggering one in eight employers are reluctant to hire women who may go on to have children, a new survey has found. Of 800 HR decision-makers polled by
by
Nick Levine
Weddings
I Tried To Be The Perfect Bridesmaid & Ended Up Drowning In Debt
When Helen*, 32, was first asked to be a maid of honour, she was delighted. Her best friend’s long-term boyfriend had recently proposed, and she had been
by
Katie Bishop
Pop Culture
Meghan Markle Thanks This London Bakery Helping Disadvantaged Women
Meghan Markle has used the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Instagram to shine a spotlight on an east London bakery helping disadvantaged women. Luminary
by
Nick Levine
Work & Money
This Is How Many Hours The Average Person In The UK Works Every Week
It's late-summer, peak “out of office” season, and a time when many of us question how (and how hard) we work. During the July heatwave, a
by
Nick Levine
Work & Money
These 8 Email Phrases Make Us Want To Throw Our Laptops Across Th...
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
The 3 Personality Types Successful Women Surround Themselves With...
Whether you're a people person or not, there's no way you're going to make it to the top on your own. Climbing the ladder involves collabora
by
Jess Commons
News
What A Rise To The State Pension Age Means For You – & Why ...
“We’ll probably have to work forever.” It's the kind of throwaway comment my friends and I make, often directed at our sixtysomething ba
by
Laura Whateley
Dedicated Feature
How I Mastered My Presence As An Introvert
While you don’t need to shout the loudest, being an introvert at work can all too often lead to feelings of frustration and lost opportunities; that prom
by
Amy Sedghi
