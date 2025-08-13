Money Diary: A Business Development Worker On £36,217

Housing costs: £385 each (our rent hasn’t increased since 2019, we’re lucky!).

Loan payments: £26 towards my student loan.

Savings?: Just over £60k. This splits to be £2.5k in a Chase Savers account, £32k in a LISA (house fund), £14.7k in a cash ISA, £3.7k in a recently matured First Direct savers account (the start of a fund to cushion disgustingly low stat maternity pay when the time comes) and £100 in a Nationwide savings account which was started by my mum and dad when I was a baby. It just serves a nostalgic purpose, more than anything else! I keep around £4k in my current account which I haven’t factored in as savings. I also have money in a stocks & shares ISA, which bounces between £8.5-£11k depending on the day and what tweets have gone out that day, if you catch my drift.

Utilities: £75 for my share of gas and electric and £13 for my half of internet, £145 council tax.

Pension? About £22k across a couple of pots, I pay in 8% and my employer pays in 3%. I intend to increase this in my new job and build this up some more as right now, I’m looking at a retirement where my partner carries us and I’m just there for moral support…!

All other monthly payments: £3.35 National Trust for Scotland membership, £32 gym membership, £7.50 vet pet club (which includes things like nail clipping, monthly flea/worming tablet and annual health check), £18.50 pet insurance, £50 for petrol on average. I pay my car insurance annually, same with contents insurance. I own my car outright so no payments there. Subscriptions: £9.99 Netflix, £4.50 Prime, £4.99 Hayu, £7.49 Spotify, £8.99 iCloud storage. Disney+ paid annually when on offer!