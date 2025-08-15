Money Diary: A Publicist On £43,000

"Clearly the majority of my money is spent on food and drink! I’m not particularly surprised by this — I have a fondness for a treat coffee and I’m lucky the closest café is a 25 min walk away (a touch too far for me at the moment but in normal times, a struggle not to walk the dog there every morning!). I’m also not great at planning meals/get bored if I have the same lunch every day. This means multiple trips to the supermarket and inevitably food waste which I know I need to get better at and will need to get better at with having a kid. Otherwise I’m quite pleasantly surprised by the low spend elsewhere — I know much of this is a result of circumstance and generally not having many plans at the moment — but it has also been an effort on my part over the last few years to think more consciously about spending, particularly when it comes to buying clothes. I shop mostly secondhand now and when it’s something new, it’ll be from a sustainable brand. This is definitely a privilege to be able to do even as infrequently as I do but it has made me think more about what I already have, will I actually wear this item etc. I know the next period of my life will be a challenge when it comes to clothes as my body continues to change. I think there’s always ways to improve my spending and I’d be intrigued to look back on this in a year once my whole life has been overturned to see if I’ve made any new good habits or slipped back into bad habits for the sake of ease."