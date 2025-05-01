Salary Story: No Maternity Pay Forced Me To Have An Abortion

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Trigger warning: This article contains discussion of abortion.
Age: 27
Location: Norwich
Current industry and job title: Oil and gas company, contracts specialist
Current salary: £45,000
Number of years employed since school or university: Five
Starting salary: £21,000
Biggest salary drop: From £24,000 to £21,000 in 2022.
Biggest salary jump: From £35,040 to £45,000 in 2024.
Biggest negotiation regret: When I interviewed for a past job, I stated that I would not take less than £30,000. When I was offered the job at £32,000 I was so shocked and happy, I did not negotiate further. I am now more aware of the industry standard for the job, and I believe I could have started at a higher wage.
Best salary advice: Know your worth. I stayed at jobs where I was treated horrendously, was pushed to work crazy hours, all whilst being practically on minimum wage. I was burnt out, frustrated and put off an entire industry due to one negative job. Now, I know that I was worth more than that role, and that somewhere else will value my ethic and worth, and I wish I didn't stay put thinking this was normal. There is nothing normal about crying at work.