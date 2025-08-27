Money Diary: A Personal Assistant On £47,500
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I'm a 35-year-old personal assistant living in London. I moved here almost seven years ago from Northern Ireland after feeling very stagnant and unfulfilled amongst mostly married friends and a very traditional, non-diverse culture that wasn’t aligning with me. I lived abroad previously and I’ve struggled to “settle” after returning to the UK, but this was the best move for me and London has felt like home ever since. I’m chronically single and have very little desire for that to change anytime soon! I feel like I live a very full life with my family, friends, work and hobbies. Living in London you rarely feel like you’re behind without a husband and kids. I actually love my current workplace, my role and have worked hard to get to where I am today — including going through redundancy four months after moving over (character building!). I was able to buy a flat last summer through shared ownership, which was a huge milestone for me, especially as I did it with no financial help. I’ve been on a mission ever since to be kinder to myself with my spending and stop feeling guilty when it comes to splurging over saving. I definitely live a more low-profile life now than I did seven years ago, choosing to focus more on long-term goals, travel and quality time with loved ones rather than big boozy nights out. My holiday calendar this year is sitting at five international trips and counting!"
Occupation: Personal assistant
Industry: Commercial property
Age: 35
Location: London
Salary: £47,500 plus bonus
Joint income: N/A
Assets: One-bed flat in London, £13,125 in an easy-access Monzo savings account.
Debt: £1,000 on a credit card.
Paycheque Amount: £3,025
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Monthly Housing Costs: £1,403 (mortgage, rent and service charge).
Utilities: £103 council tax, £35 electric, £35 heat/hot water, £24 internet, £20 Thames Water.
Number of Housemates: None.
Pension: I pay 5% and my employer pays 7%. Circa £21k in my pot.
All Other Monthly Expenses: £40 phone, £22 home gym, £20 work gym, £7 contents insurance, £7 DFS, £8.99 Amazon, £8.99 Apple TV, £15 Priority Pass.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes. I went to university and studied a healthcare-based subject, which was fully funded by the NHS, but I took the full maintenance loan.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
I grew up always feeling comfortable, but I knew we weren't rich. I thought we were pretty well off until I moved to London and realised how the other half actually live! My parents split when I was in my early teens and money became a lot tighter. We stopped going on holidays, downsized into a rental and myself and my brother took on more responsibilities. My mum has always drilled into me the importance of having my own money and encouraged me to save something every month that I didn't touch, whether it was £20 or £200. Looking back, I really didn't appreciate how tough it must have been financially (and mentally) for her to start all over again in her 40s with two teenage children, especially as a woman from a traditional culture who lived in a dual-income household from the age of 21. She has always been my biggest money motivation.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I had a Sunday waitressing job at a hotel when I was 13. A family member helped me get it because it was just a given that as soon as you hit your teens, you'd start earning your own money. I absolutely hated every second of it, but I loved splurging my whole pay packet on clothes that I then had to hide from my mum!
Did you worry about money growing up?
Not particularly because my parents always made me feel like I had everything I needed/wanted. My friends were all from the same working-class backgrounds, so I didn't need much to fit in and everyone had jobs from a young age. I don't think the pressures were there 20 years ago the way they are now. If I had to buy a child the tech, makeup and fashion they want now, I would be bankrupt!
Do you worry about money now?
Yes and no. When I first moved to London, I was made redundant after four months and it's definitely given me quite an anxious outlook on my finances. I'm forever conscious of how much of a safety net I have and how much debt I owe in case I ever find myself in that position again. However, because of this, I'm really good at budgeting and being thrifty, so in turn, I'm actually very comfortable! This past year, I've been working on trying to be more relaxed with my spending and splashing out on things from time to time without feeling super guilty.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
I've worked continually from age 13, earning my own disposable income, including phone contract, additional food, clothes, etc, but my parents still covered my basics. I also paid for my car and all expenses once I turned 17 and once I'd finished uni I started paying my mum housekeep (£150pm) until I moved out.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
No inherited income but I sell on Vinted on a monthly basis, anywhere between £10-£50.
Day One
7 a.m. — My alarm goes off and I have my morning routine down to a tee. I scroll for about 10 to 15 mins to wake myself up and then manage to shower, do my make up, get dressed and get my stuff together to be out the door by 7:50 a.m.
8 a.m. — I work in the office Monday-Thursday, but I have a very easy commute. Coming from a city where everyone drives, I never wanted a long and stressful journey to and from work. I bought a flat in Zone 2 and on the same tube line as my office, so it only takes me 30 minutes door to door, £3.50.
9 a.m. — My day is usually a 50/50 split between proactive and reactive tasks. I work through a pre-set to-do list, but I’m forever called away by the team for ad-hoc (usually urgent) bits and bobs. Mondays are normally spent prepping for the week ahead: double-checking upcoming travel, confirming reservations and booking meetings etc. When I first started, I couldn't believe how fast the time goes! It feels like I blink and it’s lunchtime already.
12:30 p.m. — I nip to Primark on my lunch. I'm going to see Beyoncé next week and I had previously spotted a cowboy hat that would be perfect. Luckily, there’s one left, £9.
4:30 p.m. — Work has an on-site gym/studio and they encourage us to use the facilities as often as we can. I pay £20pm and that includes all classes. My team has a recurring booking for a virtual spin class every Monday, which I discovered makes me enjoy the classes WAY more than an in-person instructor, so we head down for a 45-minute Les Mills - The Trip (highly recommend). Afterwards, I have a quick shower and head home feeling very accomplished for a Monday, £3.50.
6 p.m. — I get home and make a start on my batch cooking for this week's dinners. I know a lot of people get bored eating the same dinner four nights in a row, but luckily it really doesn't bother me. I’m a huge fan of Mob Kitchen, as are most of my friends, so we’re always trying new recipes but this week I’m making my favourite — sausage gochujang rigatoni (I highly recommend!)
8 p.m. — I watch a couple of episodes of my current Netflix series (Dept Q) and it’s lights out by 10 p.m.
Total: £16
Day Two
7:20 a.m. — It’s slightly more of a struggle to get up today after spin and I have to move at a slower pace than yesterday. The escalators at my station have been broken so by the time I reach the platform I feel like I’ve done another workout. Thankfully, I usually get a seat, although even sitting down is sore today, £3.50.
9.30a.m. — I treat myself to a chai latte from our on-site cafe at work, they’re my new obsession and yes, I realise I'm very late to the party. I try to avoid buying too much from the cafe during the week because it can really start to add up, but sometimes my work friends will meet for a morning coffee and debrief to start the day. It's also subsidised so it feels like a good bargain, £1.75.
10 a.m. — The morning passes in a blur of presentation prep, Zoom meetings and general firefighting. Thank goodness we have a casual dress code and I can wear trainers every day. I seem to spend 90% of my time running from one part of the building to the other!
12:30 p.m. — I stop for lunch and meet my PA friends for a midday catch-up over our packed lunches. Due to the nature of our roles we are all very organised people and we bring our batch-cooked lunches every day without fail, which is great for inspo. We spend an hour decompressing by chatting complete rubbish about everything and anything from celeb gossip to serial killers to world peace.
2 p.m. — One of my bosses mentions the Euromillions rollover so I text the group chat to see if anyone is interested in clubbing together for tonight’s draw. We decide to do four lines and immediately discuss what we will be spending our millions on, £3.30.
5.30 p.m. — I stop in at Sainsbury's for a few extra groceries on the way home and contemplate where I’ll do my food shop once I’m a millionaire… Waitrose doesn’t even seem exclusive enough, £2.47. Head to the tube, £3.50.
6.30 p.m. — Heat up a portion of my rigatoni and watch another two episodes of Dept Q, whilst searching for what to watch next. Secret Lives of Mormon Wives looks very promising and requires minimal brain power.
6.30 p.m. — Shockingly enough, we don’t win the lottery and I head to bed early to console myself that I won’t be hopping onto my new yacht anytime soon. I also have a feeling that’s the end of our very short-lived syndicate.
Total: £14.52
Day Three
8 a.m. — I accidentally arrive at the office super early this morning — I don’t know why, but I can never seem to be late (or even just on time). I’m not even a morning person! We hot-desk in the office, so the silver lining is that I never struggle to get a good seat, £3.50.
10.30 a.m. — A friend has messaged me, suggesting I meet her in Athens next month for a short layover. I'm ex-cabin crew, so a lot of my friends are spread out all over the world, but I often get to use their staff travel benefits. I check the staff tickets and there's seats available for £45 return (plus £10 for a checked bag!) but I'll get there a day early. I'll stay in the crew hotel with my friend for free, but I need to check what's available for the night before. I'm tempted to book somewhere cheap and cheerful or I can book the same (very fancy) hotel my friend will be staying in for £145. I've been working really hard on not feeling like I have to save on every purchase and after a brief back and forth in my head, I decide to treat myself and book the nicer option, £200.
11.30 a.m. — My colleague reminds me that we have a corporate event booked over lunch. Luckily, it’s a fun one, a tour of a 5-star hotel close to the office, followed by their famous afternoon tea. We do these tours every so often, so we have an understanding of the facilities available and can personally recommend them to our clients using our corporate rate. We practically have to roll back to the office, full of sandwiches and scones and slightly tipsy after a few too many champagnes.
6 p.m. — I should really go the gym considering I now have another trip booked and I’m already jetting off to Malaga next week for a long weekend, but I can’t find any motivation to exercise today and I can still barely move after my earlier feed, so I decide to spend the evening scrolling instagram for the best gyros and rooftop bars in Athens instead, £3.50.
Total: £207
Day Four
9 a.m. — Head to work, £3.50. It’s a fairly quiet morning, once summer starts to hit the office tends not to be as busy due to annual leave, childcare, etc. I always make a point to take advantage of these peaceful periods and focus on some of my more tedious tasks without getting pulled away every five minutes! When it’s busy, it can be hellish so I enjoy it while it lasts.
12:30 p.m. — I go for my usual lunch break, but my friends are either off or in meetings, so I’m flying solo today. I still enjoy the break from my desk but at times like this I realise how much my friendships here contribute to my job satisfaction as a whole. I really look forward to coming into the office to see them!
3:30 p.m. — I break up the afternoon with a quick trip to the post office to drop off a Vinted parcel. I’m so terrible with not re-wearing the same outfit twice (going out and occasion wear only!) so re-selling eases my guilt ever so slightly.
6 p.m. — I’ve arranged to meet my friend for dinner at a restaurant in between our workplaces. I'm signed up to their loyalty card and they sent me 50% off for my birthday. We order lots of mezze dishes to share and each have a drink. The bill comes to £15.58 for my half. Result! Before we leave, we make sure my friend gets signed up to the loyalty scheme as well so we can come back ASAP.
8 p.m. — We take the scenic route to the tube, strolling through Carnaby Street and down New Bond Street doing some luxury window shopping on the way. London summer evenings remind me of why I moved here in the first place and make the crazy cost of living here worth it. I’ll spend the winter clinging on to the memory of these nights to get me through! Journey home costs me £3.50.
Total: £22.58
Day Five
8 a.m. — On Fridays, I WFH so I don’t need to get up as early. I turn my laptop on, shower, and make myself semi-presentable so I’m in the working mindset, but I’m pretty sure I haven't worn makeup on a Friday daytime since 2020!
9 a.m. — After a quick check of my emails, I make a cream cheese bagel and a coffee. I got a fancy Nespresso machine as a housewarming gift, but 99% of the time I revert to a good old Nescafé sachet (I know, a complete coffee sacrilege).
12.45pm. — I pop a laundry load on and head out to the shop to get some things for lunch and dinner. I take a break from meal prep on the weekends and I make a point of needing to get out to the shop on a Friday to get some fresh air and some human contact. I’m conscious that although I love living alone, I need to make sure I don’t become a recluse! I grab a meal deal and the ingredients for a homemade Chinese takeaway, £17.
1.15pm. — I hang my laundry out on the balcony and sit outside to eat my lunch. I put the Cowboy Carter setlist on my Spotify so I can make sure I’m word-perfect for Tuesday.
5 pm. — I log off just before 5 p.m. and have a FaceTime with my nephews back home whilst they eat their dinner. It amazes me how I would die for these two boys in a heartbeat, but the thought of having them (or any child) 365 days a year fills me with complete fear. None of my London friends have kids and most are still single, so I’ve never felt that overwhelming maternal desire. I also have no idea where I would find the money and energy right now (or the man). Everyone says you just make it work but as a chronic planner, this really doesn’t appeal to me.
6:30 pm. — I cook my fakeaway, making enough for two good-sized portions (perks of the single life) and finish the rest of Dept Q whilst I eat.
8:30 pm. — I start making a list of what I need to pack for my trip to Malaga next weekend and text the friend I’m going with, to compare lists. I have a checked bag (staff perks), whereas she just has hand luggage so I’ll bring all the toiletries, towels, extra clothes etc.
10 pm. — I read a chapter of my book and get a fairly early night for a Friday.
Total: £17
Day Six
9:30 a.m. — I get a decent enough lie-in. I love a lazy weekend morning and will always cook myself something nice for breakfast. I have eggs and bacon to use up and I find some yellow-sticker sourdough in the freezer. My balcony gets the sun until about 11:30 a.m. so I make the most of it and have my breakfast al fresco.
11.30 a.m. — A new salon has opened under my building and they've quoted me £50 for a root touch-up and dry cut, which is insanely good by London standards. I come away extremely happy and relieved that I finally seem to have found somewhere trustworthy that won't break the bank, £50.
1.30 p.m. — Once I’m home, I make a start on my cleaning. My flat isn’t huge and I’ve noticed a real difference in how much easier it is to clean a new build vs. my previous mid-century rental, but it always ends up taking a good few hours because I get distracted/take regular TV breaks. I scrub, dust and hoover with Four in a Bed for company.
4.15 p.m. — I make a rough start on my packing for next week. I throw in the basics and then start pulling the outfits from my wardrobe, I have on my list. After trying them all on, I realise that I pretty much hate all of them and what I was picturing in my head has NOT translated in the flesh. I have a mini breakdown and text my friend who does her best to reassure me and I end up basically packing my entire wardrobe so I have options. I make a mental note to go shopping and hit the gym properly once we get back.
7 p.m. — I flop onto the sofa and have a scroll through Deliveroo trying to decide on what to order for dinner. I tend to treat myself to a takeaway once a week, 99% of the time it’ll be on a Saturday if I'm having a night in. After today’s “episode” I try to find something relatively healthy and settle on a burrito bowl with chips and guac. I mean it’s essentially just rice, chicken and avocado — isn’t that what bodybuilders eat?! The total comes to £17.66.
8 p.m. — I put the SATC movie on Netflix and veg in front of the TV until it’s time for bed. I’ve poured a glass of wine and realise I really am living the ultimate Bridget Jones life. I think a lot of people would find that sad… I, on the other hand, am thrilled.
Total: £67.66
Day Seven
10 a.m. — Wake up and finish the last of the eggs, bacon and sourdough. Have another FaceTime with my nephews and have a little internal cry at how big they’re getting and how much I miss them living in a different city. I’ll be flying home in two months for the eldest’s second birthday and I can’t wait. He had his first Nandos recently and loved it (like his auntie) so I’ve told him I’ll take him when I’m home. Not sure he really grasps the concept of this, but he seems happy enough when I mention chicken and chips.
11.20 a.m. — One of my flying friends who lives in America texts me to say she has just landed in London with work and has suggested we meet in Central London for a catch-up. Normally, I would do anything to avoid venturing that direction on a weekend, but I rarely get to see her because her schedule is so unpredictable, so I happily agree.
1.30 p.m. — I decide to do a whole chicken in the slow cooker so I have the freedom to head out today and my meal prep will be pretty much done by the time I’m home. I put it on high for five hours and head for the tube to Green Park, £3.50.
2 p.m. — I get to Fortnum and Mason and eventually find her through the sea of tourists and we have a wander round, resisting the urge to buy overpriced biscuits. We take a leisurely walk up to Covent Garden and stop at the piazza and do some reminiscing over a drink. She mentions that she had The Rock on board a flight a few months ago (she works on private jets) and tells me he brought all of his own meals — chicken and rice — and I feel very validated with my takeaway choice the night before, £6.20.
4:30 p.m. — Get the tube home and can smell the roast chicken before I’ve even reached my flat door, £3.50. I shred it up and put it into tupperware for the week ahead. I think I'll use it for sandwiches for lunch and a pasta bake for dinners.
6 p.m. — I heat up the leftovers from Friday night and have a quick call with my mum to update her on my latest travel plans and how my weekend has been. She’s due to fly over the weekend after Malaga and we’re going to Bath as a belated birthday gift for me. This is shaping up to be the busiest summer yet but she reminds me not to complain.
7:30 p.m. — I wash my hair and sort my clothes and bag for work tomorrow. I used to get the dreaded Sunday Scaries in my previous job but I really look forward to getting in on a Monday and catching up with my colleagues, a rarity these days I imagine.
9 p.m. — It’s going to be another busy week with Beyonce and my holiday so I get into bed and read some of my book before getting an early night.
Total: £13.20
Conclusion
"This was an unusually expensive week for me, given the spontaneous travel plans, but taking that away, £100 a week is normally bang on. It was really interesting detailing my every move because reading back I think I probably come across as a bit boring, being such a lover of routine and not gallivanting every other night of the week like a lot of young Londoners. The truth is, I’m just very easily pleased and have never needed to spend much to feel content. It also really highlighted how lucky I am to get so much of my social life from work and how the workplace itself enables me to save money day to day as well. Hopefully, this year I can find the balance between my newfound treat yourself mentality and saving for a rainy day!"
