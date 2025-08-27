Money Diary: A Personal Assistant On £47,500

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I grew up always feeling comfortable, but I knew we weren't rich. I thought we were pretty well off until I moved to London and realised how the other half actually live! My parents split when I was in my early teens and money became a lot tighter. We stopped going on holidays, downsized into a rental and myself and my brother took on more responsibilities. My mum has always drilled into me the importance of having my own money and encouraged me to save something every month that I didn't touch, whether it was £20 or £200. Looking back, I really didn't appreciate how tough it must have been financially (and mentally) for her to start all over again in her 40s with two teenage children, especially as a woman from a traditional culture who lived in a dual-income household from the age of 21. She has always been my biggest money motivation.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I had a Sunday waitressing job at a hotel when I was 13. A family member helped me get it because it was just a given that as soon as you hit your teens, you'd start earning your own money. I absolutely hated every second of it, but I loved splurging my whole pay packet on clothes that I then had to hide from my mum!



Did you worry about money growing up?

Not particularly because my parents always made me feel like I had everything I needed/wanted. My friends were all from the same working-class backgrounds, so I didn't need much to fit in and everyone had jobs from a young age. I don't think the pressures were there 20 years ago the way they are now. If I had to buy a child the tech, makeup and fashion they want now, I would be bankrupt!



Do you worry about money now?

Yes and no. When I first moved to London, I was made redundant after four months and it's definitely given me quite an anxious outlook on my finances. I'm forever conscious of how much of a safety net I have and how much debt I owe in case I ever find myself in that position again. However, because of this, I'm really good at budgeting and being thrifty, so in turn, I'm actually very comfortable! This past year, I've been working on trying to be more relaxed with my spending and splashing out on things from time to time without feeling super guilty.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?

I've worked continually from age 13, earning my own disposable income, including phone contract, additional food, clothes, etc, but my parents still covered my basics. I also paid for my car and all expenses once I turned 17 and once I'd finished uni I started paying my mum housekeep (£150pm) until I moved out.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?

No inherited income but I sell on Vinted on a monthly basis, anywhere between £10-£50.