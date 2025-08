Money Diary: An Emergency Services Trainer On £38,719

This week: "I’m a 27-year-old (or 28 by the end of this diary!) living in the South East of England with my partner B. When I wrote my Money Diary two years ago, I was about to move out of a house share and live with B for the first time. We’ve now been living together for over two years and I can’t remember what it was like before we saw each other every day! I’ve been working in the emergency services since I graduated six years ago and have held a couple of different roles. I started a secondment at the beginning of the year and it’s taken me a couple of months to find my feet. I’m a process trainer, so I deliver training to new starters to get them ready for their roles in the service. I love how social training is as I’m in the classroom most days and I tend to be with the same students for several weeks, but it can also be draining as I got very comfortable working from home. I’m lucky that B has always been interested in finances, so I’ve learnt a lot from him and my own research and I’m working to get myself into a position where I feel confident managing my money. I spent most of my early 20s not really checking my bank account and hoping for the best and then spent a while tracking all of my spending on a spreadsheet and feeling guilty about any ‘unnecessary’ purchases. I’m trying to find a happy medium where I’m aware of where my paycheque is going, but am also prioritising seeing friends and planning things to look forward to."