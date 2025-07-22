Salary Story: Contracting Made Me £100,000

After six months, I was already bored at the role I was in (it was glorified admin) so I ended up looking for jobs on the side. I had a friend in another government department who told me they were looking for advisors in her wider team. I had always been envious of her role; she worked in an area that directly helped underserved communities and her work was very rewarding, so I jumped at the opportunity to apply. I had a great interview, and once again my overseas experience seemed to be greatly valued. I felt confident after the interview and prepared for a potential offer. I wanted £40,000; I knew this was likely ambitious, but I believed that I had the skills needed for the role and wanted to back myself. I did end up getting the call saying they wanted me. They asked for my expected remuneration, which I didn’t provide. I had been told not to give the first offer, as it anchors the negotiation. I didn’t want to risk asking for less than they’d offer. They ended up offering me £37,500; less than I wanted. I was nervous but determined to negotiate, and tried to ask for more, but the nerves and guilt meant that I struggled to get the amount out in a clear way. The manager could tell I was struggling and came right out and asked if I would like £40,000 (she knew what I was trying to do). I gratefully agreed. To this day, I’m amazed that she did this. This manager taught me that it is my right to negotiate and I should not feel guilty for it. To this day she's one of the best managers I've had.