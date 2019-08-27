Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
us
de
fr
ca
Home
Home Tours
Inside The 'Healthiest' Condo In New York City
by
Olivia Harrison
Living
When Being Flatmates Ruins A Friendship
by
Erin Donnelly
Ask A Plant Queen
Ask A Plant Queen: How Can I Save My Dying Orchid
by
Anja Slibar
Dedicated Feature
Brittany Bathgate Totally Renovated Her £140,000 Norwich Home – & Here's What It...
by
Brittany Bathgate
Voices of Disability
Moving To London With A Disability Seems Impossible, But I Won't Give Up
Jennifer McShane
27 Aug 2019
Living
Taylor Swift's "Cornelia Street" Apartment Is Loaded With The Most Luxe Features
Alexis Reliford
25 Aug 2019
Home
Reese Witherspoon Is Producing A Netflix Show About Organising Your Cupboards
Michelle Santiago...
22 Aug 2019
Home
The 7 Small Space Mistakes You Don't Realise You're Making — & Ho...
by
Cait Munro
Home Decor
A Look Inside Lena Dunham's Manhattan Apartment
by
Cait Munro
Sweet Digs
We Each Pay £2,260 A Term To Share A Dorm Room At University In T...
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, Sydney and Reygen share wh
by
Michelle Santiago...
Home
Everything I Wish I'd Known About Buying A House
by
Sophie Benson
Relationships
Moving Is The Hardest Thing I’ve Done While Single
“There's somethin' wrong, we can't stay still” – Move Bitch, Ludacris, 2001 I once wrote about my rather potent desire to be boyfr
by
Shani Silver
Work & Money
Budgeting Is Rubbish — But You're Probably Doing It Wrong
by
Ludmila Leiva
Home
8 Genius Ideas For A Small Bathroom From Pinterest
by
Nick Levine
Home
11 Eco-Friendly Homeware Buys That Will Also Save You Money
by
Jess Commons
Home
A Look Inside Meghan Markle's Former Los Angeles Home, Now Listed...
How do the royals live? We’ve imagined what the nursery at Frogmore Cottage might look like, and we even know exactly the brand of fan that kept Queen El
by
Michelle Santiago...
Home
16 Homeware Steals That Cost Under £10
by
Jess Commons
Home
The Biggest Home Decor Trends For 2020, According To Ikea
by
Michelle Santiago...
College
Confessions Of An Interior Designer For American Dorm Rooms
Every autumn, it seems, there's a new viral photo out of the US of a university dorm room that's decked out to look even more elegant than any ro
by
Olivia Harrison
Home Decor
There's A Friends Homeware Line, Complete With An Apothecary Table
by
Michelle Santiago...
Home
The Best Online Homeware Boutiques You’ve Never Heard Of
by
Kate Worthington
News
Rent Control In London: About To Change Our Lives (& Finances) Fo...
How do you solve a problem like London’s private rental market? For years it has been an expensive race to the bottom as our capital quickly became the e
by
Vicky Spratt
News
No Room Of Her Own: The Truth About The Gender Housing Gap
by
Vicky Spratt
Mind
Pregnancy Mood Swings Are Normal — But That Doesn’t Mean They’re ...
We’ve all heard about pregnancy mood swings — and while they might be joked about, they make total sense. “I think of the combination of biological,
by
Erika W. Smith
Home
You Have to Wear Fabric Boots To Walk Into Kim Kardashian West's ...
Back when Keeping Up With the Kardhasians, was just another reality TV show, the Kardashian home was outfitted with your typical early aughts design elemen
by
Michelle Santiago...
Sweet Digs
I Pay £2,300 For My One-Bedroom Apartment In Long Island City
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, Mayura's shows off he
by
Michelle Santiago...
Sweet Digs
I Pay £2,975 For My One-Bedroom Apartment In New York's West Village
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 26-year-old Hong Vu shows
by
Michelle Santiago...
Travel
You Can Rent Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas' Wedding Venue On Airbnb
Yesterday, photos surfaced of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas greeting guests to their official wedding venue and it's a lot fancier than the Little White
by
Olivia Harrison
The Shoebox
The Shoebox: How To Work At Home When You Don't Have Room For A Desk
Welcome to The Shoebox, Refinery29's small space advice column. With the help of Homepolish interior designers, we'll tackle all your cramped liv
by
Mandy Cheng
Home
13 Space-Saving Buys For Those Who Have A Tiny Kitchen
by
Jess Commons
Work & Money
How The 'Bank Of Mum & Dad' Divides Friendships
One minute your mate's broke, they literally have no money so can you please stop asking them to go out. The next? They’re buying a house and rentin
by
Tess Reidy
Work & Money
A Surprising Number Of Millennials Own More Than One Home – Yes, ...
Getting on the property ladder is a priority for many millennials, but one that can feel like a pipe dream in 2019. There's even a website that can te
by
Nick Levine
Big Little Lies
How This Malibu Beach House Came To Star In HBO's
Big Little ...
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Experts Share 10 Easy-To-Care-For Indoor Flowering Plants — That ...
by
Olivia Harrison
More Stories