Small-Space Livers & Renters: This Locker Furniture Is The Secret To Your Storage Woes

Initially, the metal panels feel a little fragile to be holding all the weight I hoped they could, but once we get going, sliding them onto the frame and clicking parts together, the structure quickly takes shape. With a helping hand, I didn’t struggle too badly, but it does take quite a bit of force to snap pieces together (the tension between them is strong; RIP my fresh gel mani!). In total it took us about 45 minutes to build, but we were also sipping on wine and having a boogie to Olivia Rodrigo’s new album at the same time (why DIY if you can’t make it fun?). The one thing I would change about building is that I would do it earlier during the day — these metal pieces make a racket if dropped or banged against each other, and I worried for my neighbours.