Inside The Bedrooms Of Twentysomethings

All the people in Jackson’s photographs are young adults in their early to mid 20s who are making their own way in the world for the first time. This is what makes their bedrooms all the more sacred. Many of them are in shared housing and so their bedrooms provide a personal canvas to express themselves and their style. They are also their main spaces of comfort, where they shut out the world and dream about the future. "Everyone I took pictures of spoke about something relating to the rental market, their dream location, a desire for a bigger space or how they wished they could further decorate the spaces they were in," says Jackson, "but everyone who took part was also extremely proud of their rooms and how they added their own touch to their rented spaces ."