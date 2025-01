8 Self-Help Books For & By Black Women

A few years ago I crossed paths with Irish-Nigerian author, Emma Dabiri , in the lift of a major British broadcaster. Everyone in that large lift was white, except us, and both of us were wearing our afros very big and wide. She gave me a knowing smile which I returned. At the time, Dabari had just released Don’t Touch My Hair , an incredibly insightful investigation into “the very serious business of our hair, as it pertains to race, gender, social codes, tradition”. Disobedient Bodies continues this work by encouraging its readers to embrace our “unruly beauty”. The short essay is empowering (and funny!) and will make you examine where certain ideas about our “disobedient bodies” derive from. As someone who works in and around the beauty industry, it's a great reminder that “for too long, beauty has been entangled in the forces of patriarchy and capitalism: objectification, shame, control, competition and consumerism. We need to find a way to do beauty differently.”