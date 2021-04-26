Reflective Photos Of Daughters Who Have Lost Their Mothers

Mothers and Daughters is, in the end, an honest and unassuming excavation of loss. And while it is a project about so many lives and memories, the image of Hoppmann’s mother remains at the centre, radiant and glowing, reminding us why all these women are gathered here. In the picture of Hoppmann and her mum from the past, they sit cradled together in a woven hammock, looking directly into the lens. As Hoppmann’s mum leans into her daughter, a small smile dances on her lips. The pair are all arms and legs, and they share the same dark eyes. "I dreamed of Mama again. Everything was so clear and she was so beautiful," Hoppmann writes in the letter that accompanies this picture. "I imagine us sitting in that hammock today, drinking wine, dancing together and wondering about life." Later, in her self-portrait as an adult, she lies on a white bed wearing her mum’s top and jewellery, the cable of a shutter release snaking up towards her hand. She’s alone this time but she has the same intensity of gaze as when she was a child. And she still has her mother’s eyes.